2nd Annual Parents Night Out

The Thomas Lake Parent Committee is hosting our 2nd annual Adult’s Night Out event featuring our highly popular live

event raffle. This event is an opportunity for parents + guardians of Thomas Lake Elementary students to connect and

build relationships with other families, while raising funds to support our students and staff.





Schedule of events

6:00-7:00: Check in, live music, food, mingling

7:00-7:45: Games and Trivia; "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader"

8:00: Raffle purchase closes

8:15-9:00: Raffle winners announced (do not need to be present to win)





Raffle items will be available to view online beginning April 5th. You can choose to purchase raffle tickets ahead of time or at the event.





Two special Event Only Raffle items!!!

SUMMER OF FUN:

Two tickets to see the MN United FC on July 3rd Vs Vancouver Whitecaps (7:30) - Section 112; Row 21; Seats 8&9; 2 single day admission tickets to Valley Fair, 4 tickets to the MN Science Museum, 1 punch pass to Millz House (6 punches), 2 Free Medium Blizzards and 3 Free Cones to Dairy Queen in Eagan, $25 gift card to Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm, 2 1 hr rental certificates to Wheel Fun Rentals

Value $530





PLAY AND STAY

$400 Gift card to Hilton Hotels and 4 Tickets + Parking Pass to MN Twins vs Oakland A's on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 1:10 pm Section G, Row 5, Seats 1-4

Value $900



