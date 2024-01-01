15th Annual Charity Golf Tournament (Platinum Level Sponsor)

Support our Annual Fundraiser to support Child Abuse Prevention.





This Platinum Level Hole Sponsor Fee includes four golfers and advertisement. All sponsorships include 18 holes of golf with cart, buffet lunch, goody bag, chance to win door prizes, lots of fun, and more!!! COST: $1,000.00





Contests and prizes including the longest drive (male and female), closest to the pin on PAR 3 holes, and chipping and putting contests.





Tournament Format: A Four Man Scramble. One drive per player, per hole only. Tee off from the whites.

Sponsors help us continue to provide needed services for children and adults in your community. The need is great and your sponsorship takes care of those who are suffering and in dire need. This is a great way to give back to your community and change people's lives. If you need additional information contact Harry Ludwig at (970) 553-0075; email [email protected] or Andrew Conder at (719) 337-6990; email [email protected].

Check-in time is 7:00 AM with a Shotgun Start at 8:00 AM.

9650 Antler Creek Dr, Peyton, CO 80831, USA

Start is 8:00 AM and end is 2:00 PM





NOTE - Please send an email to [email protected] with the names of the golfers in your team.





For Payment: Click the "See my form" button in the upper right hand corner. The form will be presented. Select "1" under the down arrow. On the option to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!" select "Other" and leave it blank. For payment with no fees - select "Direct Debit (ACH)" and you will not be charged a fee for payment. If you pay by credit card - you will be charged the fee. You should receive an electronic receipt upon payment.