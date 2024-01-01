SHINE Event Reservation Form

Options:

-Use of private gallery space (seats up to 50 comfortably) during business hours, $75/hour, no minimum.



-Private use of the entire facility during non-business hours is $150/hour with a 2 hour minimum (We provide a free additional hour before the event for set up, and 30 minutes afterward for cleanup). Total occupancy without tables and chairs is 134. The Café space seats up to 40 comfortably.



-Host a group for women that matches our mission, Free of venue charge (must be approved to book and barista is a fee outside of business hours)



Our open to the public hours are:



M-F, 7-4

Saturday, 8-4

Sunday, Closed



-Hourly Barista, $20. Drinks and/or food additional, by tab or by purchase.

-Full bar (drinks and food): 1-10 guests requires 1 barista, you will need an additional barista for any guests over 10.

-1/2 bar (just drinks): 1-15 guests requires 1 barista, you will need an additional barista for any guests over 15.



We will reach out to you to confirm your requested date.



Once confirmed, you'll need to pay a 50% deposit to hold your space and sign a contract covering the above terms