The 10th Annual Spring Wine Walk is here! Meander around 19 downtown shops as they host pop-up tasting rooms featuring a variety of regional wines. Attendees receive 10 tasting tickets to redeem for the wines of their choice while retailers offer special deals. All proceeds from this event support the Downtown Bellingham Partnership, a 501(c)3 non-profit.



Kick off Mother’s Day weekend by sipping and shopping local!



EVENT DETAILS



WHERE & WHEN DO I CHECK IN?



-General Admission Check-In opens at 5:00 PM and closes at 7:00 PM. Wineries will begin pouring at the venues at 5:30 PM.

-General Admission Check-In will be in the Crown Plaza Building Lobby at 114 W. Magnolia Street. This building is where the Daisy Café and Sandalwood Salon are located. General check-in location is subject to change.

-VIP Check-In is open between 4:30pm and 6:30pm at Aslan Depot, located at 1322 N State Street.

-Wine tasting at the venues happens from 5:30pm – 9:00pm

-Each ticket you purchase will have a corresponding QR code ticket attached to your confirmation email. Please be ready to present it at check-in. No printout needed, you can have it on your device.

-All attendees must wear a wristband to taste wine. You must be present and show your 21+ ID at check-in to receive a wristband. Please be ready to present your ID verification to receive your tasting tickets, event guide, tasting cup, Greenhouse tote bag and 21+ wristband.



HOW DO I PURCHASE BOTTLES OF WINE TO TAKE HOME?



If you like the wine you’re tasting at a specific location, you will be able to buy bottle(s) right then and there!



GETTING TO & FROM DOWNTOWN



Event Check-In is conveniently located across the street from the Commercial Street parking garage. The entrance to the garage is a right turn onto Commercial Street off Holly Street. Parking is free after 6:00pm on all levels of the parking garage.

Get home safely. Parking is free until 11:00 AM on Saturday giving you time to come back Downtown for brunch and snag your vehicle.

Downtown’s WTA bus station is located on the 1400 block of Railroad Avenue, two blocks up from Commercial Street.



WILL THERE BE FOOD?



Look for these grab & go options featured on the event guide – AB Crepes, El Capitan’s, Pye Hole, Saltadena, Sweet As Waffles.

Some venues will also be offering light snacks.



IMPORTANT & HELPFUL DETAILS:



Please bring a water bottle to stay hydrated.

Public restrooms are in the Commercial Street Plaza next to the Parking Garage.



HELP US HAVE A SUCCESSFUL EVENT & BE SAFE:



IT IS ILLEGAL FOR ALCOHOL TO BE CONSUMED ON THE STREET. Each venue has applied for a special liquor license and could be subject to massive fines from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board if participants are found to be breaking state liquor laws by drinking on the street. Any disorderly conduct could also lead to the denial for future applications for similar events in Bellingham. Drinking alcohol on public sidewalks is not permitted. Drinking on the street or sidewalks will result in expulsion from the event and could result in a fine. (Ref: Municipal Ordinance 10.08.070). We appreciate your cooperation!



Please feel free to call our office at (360) 527-8710 if you have any additional questions.

