Auger Arms Fundraiser

Here is more information ...Auger Arms is a gunsmithing business headed by certified gunsmith, Eric Phillips, a graduate with honors of the esteemed Sonoran Desert Institute. Auger Arms is located on the Peninsula of Virginia and we are launching this fundraiser to assist with start-up capital to acquire a shop to be able to provide Auger Arm's custom builds to all Americans. There will be a giveaway of the first custom built Porter, a race gun that is arguably one of the flattest shooting Glock style guns created. The Porter has been featured on social mediums YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Rumble and X and will be featured at a Regular Gun Guy's ARM4 meetup June 21, 2024 in Miamisburg, Ohio. A percentage of the proceeds will be awarded to the Police Benevolence Association. This charity was chosen because the companies owner is the son of a fallen Chicago police officer and the PBA provided support to the family and this is his way of returning the favor for other families in need. Not only are you getting a chance to receive a 1 of 1, custom built, handgun which is the first of its kind, but you will also be helping the families of America's finest. The giveaway will start shortly after ARM4. It will run through the month of July from the 1st through the 31st with the winner to be announced on A Regular Gun Guy's YouTube channel live on August 10, 2024.