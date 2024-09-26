EPS Advertisement

2024 Adverting Opportunities

Empowering women! All advertising benefits the mission of EnVision Proven Success (EPS)—100% makes an impact on women striving to begin anew!

EnVision Proven Success will be distributing its tenth publication of the magazine free of charge to the non-profit organizations that are in partnership with EnVision Proven Success, EPS fundraisers/vendors events, workshops, and throughout the community to reach a larger audience. On our website, we ask for donations to downloads a copy of the magazine.

Who do we reach? Readers of the professional annual edition of EnVision Proven Success include over 5,000 Plus individuals in our community and international interested in helping women and their families achieve their potential. EnVision Proven Success donors, both financial and in-kind, corporate partners, volunteers, and those who are genuinely invested in social change and philanthropy are readers of EnVision Proven Success. The publication is also provided to newly employed women and mentorship in our sisterhood who are seeking inspiration and resources to achieve goals.

Our readership believes in the collective strength of our community to make a positive impact, and includes men and women. The 2023 publication will be released September 26, 2024, during our signature fundraiser, Masquerade Ball!



