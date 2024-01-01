Retreat Invoice - June 2024 Sliding Scale JL

Hi there! Thank you for choosing Unbounded Horizons for your healing journey. We use Zeffy - a fundraising platform - to process our invoices. Zeffy does not charge us processing fees (which can be hefty as they add up) which permits us to use more funds to support our scholarship program. At checkout, Zeffy will ask if you would like to contribute additional funds to offset their processing expenses. If you would like to opt out, simply choose "Other" and then enter $0 under the "Contribution" portion and you will be all set.





If you would like to pay with your credit card (vs ACH) simply click on "Other Payment Methods". Finally, if you would like to use your FSA/HSA card, please let us know as that is a different invoice all together. Thank you!