Glinda's Closet 2024 Basket Raffle

🎉 Exciting News! 🎉
Our 2024 Basket Raffle for Glinda's Closet is officially open! Grab your tickets before they close at midnight on 8/24/24. Winners will be announced on 8/25 via our Facebook page, and all winners will receive a phone call on Sunday. You can choose to have your prizes delivered by mail, dropped off, or picked up. Don’t miss your chance to win fabulous prizes while supporting a great cause! 🌟
- 1 Ticket = $5
- 3 Tickets = $10
- 10 Ticket = $25
- Please note that tickets for the ProBook are $10 each.
Get your tickets now and good luck! 🍀