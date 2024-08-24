Logo
Glinda's Closet Corporation
Glinda's Closet 2024 Basket Raffle

🎉 Exciting News! 🎉


Our 2024 Basket Raffle for Glinda's Closet is officially open! Grab your tickets before they close at midnight on 8/24/24. Winners will be announced on 8/25 via our Facebook page, and all winners will receive a phone call on Sunday. You can choose to have your prizes delivered by mail, dropped off, or picked up. Don’t miss your chance to win fabulous prizes while supporting a great cause! 🌟

  • 1 Ticket = $5
  • 3 Tickets = $10
  • 10 Ticket = $25
  • Please note that tickets for the ProBook are $10 each.

Get your tickets now and good luck! 🍀

