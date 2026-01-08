Morganton Downtown Development Association Inc

Hosted by

Morganton Downtown Development Association Inc

About this event

32nd Annual ACC Chili Cook Off

120 N King St

Morganton, NC 28655, USA

Dine in/Take out Ticket
$10

Enjoy all-you-can-eat chili with all the fixin’s including cornbread, salad, dessert and a drink.


You can enjoy your meal at the Community House or take it to-go!

Delivery Ticket - Read Below for important info!
$12

Choose the number of deliveries you'd like to order, click the link below to open the google form to place your orders, then pay for your orders through this platform.


To place your delivery order, click this link: https://forms.gle/p5ZKk19ZZ8YUhatm6


Please purchase your tickets through Zeffy, and place your order through the google form linked above.


Chili with all the fixin’s including cornbread, salad, dessert and a drink, delivered to you!




Add a donation for Morganton Downtown Development Association Inc

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