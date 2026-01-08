32nd Annual ACC Chili Cook Off

Choose the number of deliveries you'd like to order, click the link below to open the google form to place your orders, then pay for your orders through this platform.





To place your delivery order, click this link: https://forms.gle/p5ZKk19ZZ8YUhatm6





Please purchase your tickets through Zeffy, and place your order through the google form linked above.





Chili with all the fixin’s including cornbread, salad, dessert and a drink, delivered to you!











