St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School

Hosted by

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School

About this event

32nd Annual Daughters of Charity Golf Classic

2211 N Litchfield Rd

Goodyear, AZ 85395, USA

PUTT-PUTT
$50

Limited Space: begins @ 10am, lunch to follow

SINGLE GOLFER
$150

Contact Karina Izabal ([email protected]) to advise which foursome you would like to join.

REGULAR FOURSOME
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
CHAMPION Sponsor
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes golf registration & lunch for 1 foursome, tee sign & recognition on printed brochure. (Tax deductible donation of $350)

SAINT Sponsor
$1,650
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes golf registration & lunch for 1 foursome, personalized banner, tee sign, recognition on alumni social media & printed brochure. (Tax deductible donation of $1150)

ANGEL Sponsor
$2,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes golf registration & lunch for 2 foursomes, personalized banner, tee sign, acknowledgement on the school website, recognition on alumni social media & printed brochure. (Tax deductible donation of $1800)

ST. ANDREW BREAKFAST Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes golf registration and lunch for 1 foursome,

personalized banner as Breakfast Sponsor displayed at lunch, acknowledgement on school website and event

registration page for a year, & recognition on alumni social media & printed brochure. (Tax deductible

donation of $2500)

ST. ANDREW LUNCH Sponsor
$4,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes golf registration and lunch for 1 foursome,

personalized banner as Lunch Sponsor displayed at lunch, acknowledgement on school website and event

registration page for a year, & recognition on alumni social media & printed brochure. (Tax deductible

donation of $3900)

PRE-PAID MULLIGAN
$5

$5 each (limit 3 per player)

PRE-PAID MULLIGAN (3-pack)
$10

3/$10 each (limit 3 per player)

RAFFLE TICKET
$10

$5 each

RAFFLE TICKETS (3-pack)
$25

3/$25

RAFFLE TICKETS (6-pack)
$45

6/$45

RAFFLE TICKETS (9-pack)
$75

9/$75

SISTER'S SPECIAL (3 Mulligans + 3 Raffle Tickets)
$30
VINCENTIAN VALUE (3 Mulligans + 6 Raffle Tickets)
$55
HERO SPONSOR (DOES NOT INCLUDE GOLF)
$500

Personalized banner, tee sign, recognition on alumni social media & printed brochure $500.

HERO SPONSOR (DOES NOT INCLUDE GOLF)
$250

Tee sign & recognition on printed brochure $250.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!