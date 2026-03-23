32nd Annual Daughters of Charity Golf Classic

About this event
Limited Space: begins @ 10am, lunch to follow
Includes golf registration & lunch for 1 foursome, tee sign & recognition on printed brochure. (Tax deductible donation of $350)
Includes golf registration & lunch for 1 foursome, personalized banner, tee sign, recognition on alumni social media & printed brochure. (Tax deductible donation of $1150)
Includes golf registration & lunch for 2 foursomes, personalized banner, tee sign, acknowledgement on the school website, recognition on alumni social media & printed brochure. (Tax deductible donation of $1800)
Includes golf registration and lunch for 1 foursome,
personalized banner as Breakfast Sponsor displayed at lunch, acknowledgement on school website and event
registration page for a year, & recognition on alumni social media & printed brochure. (Tax deductible
donation of $2500)
Includes golf registration and lunch for 1 foursome,
personalized banner as Lunch Sponsor displayed at lunch, acknowledgement on school website and event
registration page for a year, & recognition on alumni social media & printed brochure. (Tax deductible
donation of $3900)
$5 each (limit 3 per player)
3/$10 each (limit 3 per player)
$5 each
3/$25
6/$45
9/$75
Personalized banner, tee sign, recognition on alumni social media & printed brochure $500.
Tee sign & recognition on printed brochure $250.
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