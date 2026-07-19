Red and blue figures representing youth are in the foreground, with the text "PLANT CITY CHAMPIONS FOR YOUTH" and "ENCOURAGE - SUPPORT - ACHIEVE" above a blurred blue and white background.
Plant City Champions For Youth Inc.

Hosted by

Plant City Champions For Youth Inc.

About this event

32nd Annual Golf Classic

2900 Buckingham Ave

Lakeland, FL 33803, USA

Single Player Basic Package
$125

All players enjoy range balls, 18 holes of golf, cart, goody bag, and post-tournament meal from 1916 Irish Pub.

Company Hole Sponsor
$150

Advertisement signage on a hole. You provide the logo, we make the sign.

Silver Hole Sponsorship
$500

One 4-member team player package and advertisement hole sign.

Gold Hole Sponsorship
$750

One 4-member team, four (4) Super Tickets, advertisement hole sign, media advertisement.

Platinum Hole Sponsorship
$1,500

Two 4-member teams, eight (8) Super Tickets, advertisement hole sign, media advertisement, tourney area advertisement.

Regular Raffle Tickets for door prizes
$10

One 10-ticket string for chances to win door prizes.

Super Ticket - one per player
$25

Includes two (2) mulligans, one (1) 10-ticket string of regular raffle tickets, one (1) move up one tee box on two designated holes.

Donation toward our programs
$10

Please select the multiple of $10 that you wish to donate!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!