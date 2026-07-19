32nd Annual Golf Classic

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About this event
All players enjoy range balls, 18 holes of golf, cart, goody bag, and post-tournament meal from 1916 Irish Pub.
Advertisement signage on a hole. You provide the logo, we make the sign.
One 4-member team player package and advertisement hole sign.
One 4-member team, four (4) Super Tickets, advertisement hole sign, media advertisement.
Two 4-member teams, eight (8) Super Tickets, advertisement hole sign, media advertisement, tourney area advertisement.
One 10-ticket string for chances to win door prizes.
Includes two (2) mulligans, one (1) 10-ticket string of regular raffle tickets, one (1) move up one tee box on two designated holes.
Please select the multiple of $10 that you wish to donate!
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