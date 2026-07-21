32nd Annual Golf Classic and Lunch

About this event
Golf registration fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch and drinks on the course for 4 golfers
Golf registration fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch and drinks on the course for 1 golfer
Sponsor sign at the Hole / Green
Name listed on the Basket Raffle sponsorship sign
Platinum sponsorship includes 2 foursomes. Recognition on sponsorship signage, and in BIA electronic mailings and social media.
Gold sponsorship includes 1 foursome. Recognition on sponsorship signage, and in BIA electronic mailings and social media.
Platinum sponsorship includes 2 golf registrations. Recognition on sponsorship signage, and in BIA electronic mailings and social media.
Beverage Cart sponsorship includes 1 foursome. Recognition on sponsorship signage, and in BIA electronic mailings and social media.
Golf Cart sponsorship includes 2 golf registrations. Recognition on sponsorship signage, and in BIA electronic mailings and social media
Lunch Sponsorship includes 2 golf registrations. Recognition on sponsorship signage, and in BIA electronic mailings and social media
Registration sponsorship includes recognition on sponsorship signage, and in BIA electronic mailings and social media
Awards sponsorship includes recognition on sponsorship signage, and in BIA electronic mailings and social media
$
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