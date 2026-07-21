A golf putt and a golf ball on a putting green

Hosted by

Brain Injury Association Of Illinois

About this event

32nd Annual Golf Classic and Lunch

1201 Saunders Rd

Riverwoods, IL 60015, USA

Golf Registration - Foursome
$750

Golf registration fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch and drinks on the course for 4 golfers

Golf Registration - One Golfer
$200

Golf registration fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch and drinks on the course for 1 golfer

Hole Sponsorship
$500

Sponsor sign at the Hole / Green

Basket Sponsor
$100

Name listed on the Basket Raffle sponsorship sign

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

Platinum sponsorship includes 2 foursomes. Recognition on sponsorship signage, and in BIA electronic mailings and social media.

Gold Sponsorship
$2,500

Gold sponsorship includes 1 foursome. Recognition on sponsorship signage, and in BIA electronic mailings and social media.

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

Platinum sponsorship includes 2 golf registrations. Recognition on sponsorship signage, and in BIA electronic mailings and social media.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$3,000

Beverage Cart sponsorship includes 1 foursome. Recognition on sponsorship signage, and in BIA electronic mailings and social media.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,000

Golf Cart sponsorship includes 2 golf registrations. Recognition on sponsorship signage, and in BIA electronic mailings and social media

Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

Lunch Sponsorship includes 2 golf registrations. Recognition on sponsorship signage, and in BIA electronic mailings and social media

Registration Sponsor
$1,000

Registration sponsorship includes recognition on sponsorship signage, and in BIA electronic mailings and social media

Awards Sponsor
$1,000

Awards sponsorship includes recognition on sponsorship signage, and in BIA electronic mailings and social media

Add a donation for Brain Injury Association Of Illinois

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