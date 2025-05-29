32nd Annual Golf Tournament

• Waived entry fee for 1 player on 4-man team • Company will receive special recognition throughout the event • Company name displayed on sign at the starting point, lunch and post-event reception • Publicity on the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce website • Opportunity for your company spokesperson to speak at the event • Opportunity to have company items or giveaways placed in all participant goody bags • Company name on all promotional brochures as a major sponsor

• Waived entry fee for 1 player on 4-man team • Company will receive special recognition throughout the event • Company name displayed on sign at the starting point, lunch and post-event reception • Publicity on the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce website • Opportunity for your company spokesperson to speak at the event • Opportunity to have company items or giveaways placed in all participant goody bags • Company name on all promotional brochures as a major sponsor

seeMoreDetailsMobile