32nd Annual Golf Tournament

• Waived entry fee for 1 player on 4-man team
• Company will receive special recognition throughout the event
• Company name displayed on sign at the starting point, lunch and post-event reception
• Publicity on the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce website
• Opportunity for your company spokesperson to speak at the event
• Opportunity to have company items or giveaways placed in all participant goody bags
• Company name on all promotional brochures as a major sponsor
• Waived entry fee for 1 player on 4-man team
• Company will receive special recognition throughout the event
• Company name displayed on sign at the starting point, lunch and post-event reception
• Publicity on the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce website
• Opportunity for your company spokesperson to speak at the event
• Opportunity to have company items or giveaways placed in all participant goody bags
• Company name on all promotional brochures as a major sponsor
Luncheon Sponsor
$1,000
• Company will receive special recognition throughout the event, including lunch
• Company name displayed on sign at the starting point, lunch and post-event reception
• Publicity on the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce, website
• Company name on all promotional brochures as the luncheon sponsor
• Company will receive special recognition throughout the event, including lunch
• Company name displayed on sign at the starting point, lunch and post-event reception
• Publicity on the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce, website
• Company name on all promotional brochures as the luncheon sponsor
Beverage Station Sponsors
$450
• Company will receive special recognition throughout the event
• Company name displayed on sign at the beverage stations
• Opportunity to have company items or giveaways at the beverage stations
• Opportunity to have company representative(s) at the beverage stations
• Company will receive special recognition throughout the event
• Company name displayed on sign at the beverage stations
• Opportunity to have company items or giveaways at the beverage stations
• Opportunity to have company representative(s) at the beverage stations
Hole-In-One Sponsor
$450
***Only for Car Dealerships*** Company will receive special recognition throughout the event and during awards ceremony
• Company name displayed on sign at the ‘Hole-In-One’ hole
• Opportunity to have a car/truck from your company displayed on the golf course
***Only for Car Dealerships*** Company will receive special recognition throughout the event and during awards ceremony
• Company name displayed on sign at the ‘Hole-In-One’ hole
• Opportunity to have a car/truck from your company displayed on the golf course
Reception Sponsor
$350
• Company will receive special recognition throughout the event, including the closing reception
• Company name displayed on sign at the reception and awards ceremony
• Company will receive special recognition throughout the event, including the closing reception
• Company name displayed on sign at the reception and awards ceremony
Driving Range Sponsor
$300
• Company will receive special recognition at the event
• Company name displayed on sign at the driving range.
• Company will receive special recognition at the event
• Company name displayed on sign at the driving range.
Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$250
• Company will receive special recognition at the event and during awards ceremony
• Company name displayed on sign at the ‘closest to the pin’ hole
• Company will receive special recognition at the event and during awards ceremony
• Company name displayed on sign at the ‘closest to the pin’ hole
Longest Drive Sponsor
$250
• Company will receive special recognition at the event and during awards ceremony
• Company name displayed on sign at the ‘longest drive’ hole
• Company will receive special recognition at the event and during awards ceremony
• Company name displayed on sign at the ‘longest drive’ hole
Breakfast Sponsor
$400
• Company will receive special recognition throughout the event
• Company name displayed at the starting point and post reception
• Company will receive special recognition throughout the event
• Company name displayed at the starting point and post reception
Hole Sponsor
$150
• Company will receive special recognition at the event
• Company name displayed on sign at the assigned hole
• Company will receive special recognition at the event
• Company name displayed on sign at the assigned hole
AM Golf Team
$440
4 Man Team Tee off at 8:00am with breakfast served before
4 Man Team Tee off at 8:00am with breakfast served before
Major Sponsor- PM Team
$330
**MAJOR SPONSORS ONLY*** Tee off at 1pm with lunch served before.
**MAJOR SPONSORS ONLY*** Tee off at 1pm with lunch served before.