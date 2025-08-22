32nd Annual Golf Tournament

Entry for team of six (6)
Twelve (12) mulligans
One (1) bay sponsor
Company name and logo displayed on all promo materials and in signature room
Entry for team of six (6)
Six (6) mulligans
One (1) bay sponsor
Company name and logo displayed on all promo materials
Entry for team of three (3)
Three (3) Mulligans
One (1) bay sponsor
Company name and logo displayed on all promo materials
Entry for a team of six (6)
Company name and logo on/around the bar area
Company name and logo on/around the buffet area
Company name and logo displayed at a bay
Entry for one (1) golfer
$5.00 each - Limit 2 per golfer
Include with your registration payment - will be issued to teams at tournament registration
Food ticket for one (1) spectator
Does not include entry to play golf
1 ticket for $1
10 tickets for $5
20 tickets for $10
$1 per ticket
$
