32nd Annual Golf Tournament

5444 Greenwich Rd

Virginia Beach, VA 23462, USA

Gold Level Sponsor
$1,500
groupTicketCaption

Entry for team of six (6)
Twelve (12) mulligans
One (1) bay sponsor
Company name and logo displayed on all promo materials and in signature room

Silver Level Sponsor
$1,000
groupTicketCaption

Entry for team of six (6)
Six (6) mulligans
One (1) bay sponsor
Company name and logo displayed on all promo materials

Bronze Level Sponsor
$750
groupTicketCaption

Entry for team of three (3)
Three (3) Mulligans
One (1) bay sponsor
Company name and logo displayed on all promo materials

Team of Six Registration
$750
groupTicketCaption

Entry for a team of six (6)

Beverage Sponsor
$500

Company name and logo on/around the bar area

Food Sponsor
$800

Company name and logo on/around the buffet area

Individual Bay Sponsor
$150

Company name and logo displayed at a bay

Individual Golfer
$125

Entry for one (1) golfer

Mulligan
$5

$5.00 each - Limit 2 per golfer
Include with your registration payment - will be issued to teams at tournament registration

Spectator Entry
$50

Food ticket for one (1) spectator
Does not include entry to play golf

50/50 Raffle - 1 for $1
$1

1 ticket for $1

50/50 Raffle - 10 for $5
$5

10 tickets for $5

50/50 Raffle - 20 for $10
$10

20 tickets for $10

Door Prizes
$1

$1 per ticket

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing