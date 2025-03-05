34th Annual Golf Tournament - Atlanta Metropolitan Chapter of the SUAF

Hole signage with company name and logo displayed on a sign at a designated hole
Cart Sponsor
$25
Honor your Father or favorite dad with a placard displayed on one of the carts.
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
Company’s name in all Tournament correspondence; Complimentary Golf Foursome (2); Company banner displayed at Tournament course; Hole signage; Company’s name and logo displayed on give-away item (3); Company name on the Atlanta Alumni Chapter website (1 year)
Gold Sponsor
$1,500
Company’s Banner Displayed at Tournament course; complimentary golf foursome (1); Hole signage; company name and logo displayed on give-away item (2); company name on the Atlanta Alumni Chapter website (1 year)
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Complimentary golf foursome (1); Hole signage; company name and logo displayed on give-away item (1); company name on the Atlanta Alumni Chapter website (6 months)
Jaguar Sponsor
$500
Complimentary golf foursome (1); Hole signage; company name and logo displayed on give-away item (1); Company name on the Atlanta Alumni Chapter website (6 months)
Underwriter Sponsor
$600
You can assist the tournament and the scholarship fund by supporting any of the following activities, prizes, or gifts:
Performance Awards: $600
Tournament Lunches: $600
Vendor
$50
Alumni Membership Dues
$40
Pay your July 1 - June 30, 2026 fiscal year membership dues. Membership matters!
Individual in Foursome
$100
Individual playing in established foursome; split cost of ticket.
