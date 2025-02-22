32nd Annual Pat Murphy Golf for Education Tournament

A TITLE SPONSOR ($6000) receives: Two Team Registrations (8 players)/ Signage at every hole/ Recognition at the start of the tournament & during post-tournament luncheon/ Opportunity to place company banner at tournament/ Placement in thank you ad in the Durango Herald/ Feature in tournament program/ Feature on social media & DEF website/ Opportunity for company logo items in the welcome bag/ Cart(s) for each team/ Welcome Bag at check-in/ Post-tournament Luncheon & Awards Ceremony/ Team Mulligan/ Fred Couples Hole/ Opportunity for Special Events & Hole Prizes

