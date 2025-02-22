32nd Annual Pat Murphy Golf for Education Tournament

A TITLE SPONSOR ($6000) receives:
Two Team Registrations (8 players)/
Signage at every hole/
Recognition at the start of the tournament & during post-tournament luncheon/
Opportunity to place company banner at tournament/
Placement in thank you ad in the Durango Herald/
Feature in tournament program/
Feature on social media & DEF website/
Opportunity for company logo items in the welcome bag/
Cart(s) for each team/
Welcome Bag at check-in/
Post-tournament Luncheon & Awards Ceremony/
Team Mulligan/
Fred Couples Hole/
Opportunity for Special Events & Hole Prizes
A TITLE SPONSOR ($6000) receives:
Two Team Registrations (8 players)/
Signage at every hole/
Recognition at the start of the tournament & during post-tournament luncheon/
Opportunity to place company banner at tournament/
Placement in thank you ad in the Durango Herald/
Feature in tournament program/
Feature on social media & DEF website/
Opportunity for company logo items in the welcome bag/
Cart(s) for each team/
Welcome Bag at check-in/
Post-tournament Luncheon & Awards Ceremony/
Team Mulligan/
Fred Couples Hole/
Opportunity for Special Events & Hole Prizes
MASTER SPONSOR TEAM REGISTRATION
$1,500
A MASTER SPONSOR ($1500) receives:
Team comprised of 4 players/
Cart(s) for each team/
Welcome Bag at check-in/
Post-tournament Luncheon & Awards Ceremony/
Team Mulligan/
Fred Couples Hole/
Opportunity for Special Events & Hole Prizes/
Signage at most holes/
Recognition at the start of the tournament/
Placement in thank you ad in the Durango Herald/
Feature in tournament program/
Posts in social media & DEF website/
Opportunity for company logo items in the welcome bag/
Mention in event publications
A MASTER SPONSOR ($1500) receives:
Team comprised of 4 players/
Cart(s) for each team/
Welcome Bag at check-in/
Post-tournament Luncheon & Awards Ceremony/
Team Mulligan/
Fred Couples Hole/
Opportunity for Special Events & Hole Prizes/
Signage at most holes/
Recognition at the start of the tournament/
Placement in thank you ad in the Durango Herald/
Feature in tournament program/
Posts in social media & DEF website/
Opportunity for company logo items in the welcome bag/
Mention in event publications
TEAM ONLY REGISTRATION
$750
YOUR TEAM receives:
Team registration for 4 players/
Cart(s) for each team/
Welcome Bag at check-in/
Post-tournament Luncheon & Awards Ceremony/
Team Mulligan/
Fred Couples Hole/
Opportunity for Special Events & Hole Prizes/
Mention in event publications
YOUR TEAM receives:
Team registration for 4 players/
Cart(s) for each team/
Welcome Bag at check-in/
Post-tournament Luncheon & Awards Ceremony/
Team Mulligan/
Fred Couples Hole/
Opportunity for Special Events & Hole Prizes/
Mention in event publications
A+ SPONSORSHIP--NO TEAM REGISTRATION INCLUDED
$750
AN A+ SPONSOR receives:
Signage at some holes/
Recognition at start of Tournament/
Placement in thank you ad in the Durango Herald/
Feature in tournament program/
Boosted post in social media & DEF website
AN A+ SPONSOR receives:
Signage at some holes/
Recognition at start of Tournament/
Placement in thank you ad in the Durango Herald/
Feature in tournament program/
Boosted post in social media & DEF website
HOLE SPONSORSHIP--NO TEAM REGISTRATION INCLUDED
$500
A HOLE SPONSOR receives:
Hole signage/
Placement in thank you ad in the Durango Herald/
Feature in tournament program/
Recognition on DEF website
A HOLE SPONSOR receives:
Hole signage/
Placement in thank you ad in the Durango Herald/
Feature in tournament program/
Recognition on DEF website
PLEASE INVOICE ME. I'LL INCLUDE SPONSORSHIP LEVEL BELOW.
Free
To chose to be invoiced, choose 1 here and nothing above, please. Thanks!
To chose to be invoiced, choose 1 here and nothing above, please. Thanks!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!