Durango Education Foundation

Durango Education Foundation

About this event

32nd Annual Pat Murphy Golf for Education Tournament

589 Co Rd 252

Durango, CO 81301, USA

TITLE SPONSOR TEAM REGISTRATION
$6,000
A TITLE SPONSOR ($6000) receives: Two Team Registrations (8 players)/ Signage at every hole/ Recognition at the start of the tournament & during post-tournament luncheon/ Opportunity to place company banner at tournament/ Placement in thank you ad in the Durango Herald/ Feature in tournament program/ Feature on social media & DEF website/ Opportunity for company logo items in the welcome bag/ Cart(s) for each team/ Welcome Bag at check-in/ Post-tournament Luncheon & Awards Ceremony/ Team Mulligan/ Fred Couples Hole/ Opportunity for Special Events & Hole Prizes
MASTER SPONSOR TEAM REGISTRATION
$1,500
A MASTER SPONSOR ($1500) receives: Team comprised of 4 players/ Cart(s) for each team/ Welcome Bag at check-in/ Post-tournament Luncheon & Awards Ceremony/ Team Mulligan/ Fred Couples Hole/ Opportunity for Special Events & Hole Prizes/ Signage at most holes/ Recognition at the start of the tournament/ Placement in thank you ad in the Durango Herald/ Feature in tournament program/ Posts in social media & DEF website/ Opportunity for company logo items in the welcome bag/ Mention in event publications
TEAM ONLY REGISTRATION
$750
YOUR TEAM receives: Team registration for 4 players/ Cart(s) for each team/ Welcome Bag at check-in/ Post-tournament Luncheon & Awards Ceremony/ Team Mulligan/ Fred Couples Hole/ Opportunity for Special Events & Hole Prizes/ Mention in event publications
A+ SPONSORSHIP--NO TEAM REGISTRATION INCLUDED
$750
AN A+ SPONSOR receives: Signage at some holes/ Recognition at start of Tournament/ Placement in thank you ad in the Durango Herald/ Feature in tournament program/ Boosted post in social media & DEF website
HOLE SPONSORSHIP--NO TEAM REGISTRATION INCLUDED
$500
A HOLE SPONSOR receives: Hole signage/ Placement in thank you ad in the Durango Herald/ Feature in tournament program/ Recognition on DEF website
PLEASE INVOICE ME. I'LL INCLUDE SPONSORSHIP LEVEL BELOW.
Free
To chose to be invoiced, choose 1 here and nothing above, please. Thanks!

