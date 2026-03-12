PAYMENT PLAN APPLICATION for the 32nd CFC Youth USA National Conference

PLS IGNORE THE WORD “FREE”ABOVE. ZEFFY AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED FREE. THE REGISTRATION IS NOT FREE. YOU WILL HAVE TO COMPLETE THIS FORM AND GET APPROVED. If approved the registration will include 3 days / 2 nights (room accommodations on campus), five meals (Friday dinner to Sunday breakfast), conference t-shirt and linens set (includes top and bottom cover, pillow, pillow case, towel and wash cloth) and conference materials. In addition, just to clarify, the conference program will start on Friday, July 31 at 8:00am Pacific Daylight Time and will end on Sunday, Aug 2 at 1:00pm Pacific Daylight Time.