Tau Mu Mu Scholarship Raffle Contest



Support Omega Men of NWGA Scholarship Fund with our Exciting Raffle!

Invest in the future of our community's leaders!

The Omega Men of NWGA are thrilled to announce our online raffle contest to raise vital funds for our scholarship fund. Every year, we award scholarships to deserving young people who demonstrate academic excellence, community involvement, and leadership potential. This year, your participation can help us empower even more future leaders!

Here's what you can win:

Grand Prize: $1,000

Second Prize: $750

Third Prize: $250

And many more exciting prizes!

Tickets are only $10 each, and you can purchase as many as you like to increase your chances of winning. Every ticket purchase directly supports the Omega Men of NWGA Scholarship Fund, helping us nurture the next generation of leaders who will make a positive impact on our community.

The raffle closes on April 12, so don't miss your chance to win and make a difference!

Here's how to participate:

Visit our raffle website. Choose the number of tickets you want to purchase. Securely pay for your tickets using your credit card or PayPal. Sit back, relax, and dream about your potential prize!

Spread the word! Share this raffle with your friends, family, and colleagues to help us reach our fundraising goal and empower even more deserving students.

Together, we can make a difference in the lives of young men in our community. Thank you for support!





Contact us at [email protected] if you wish to participate in the raffle without donating/purchasing.





#OmegaMenNWGA #ScholarshipFund #Raffle #InvestInTheFuture #uplift