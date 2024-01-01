*Registration for The Little Mermaid is now full. Please join the waitlist to be notified if a spot opens up!*





Ariel, a spirited and adventurous young mermaid, longs to leave her magical home under the sea and be part of the world above the surface. To do so, she must defy her powerful father King Triton and bargain with the evil sea witch, Ursula. Ariel's family and friends above and below the shore must come together to defeat Ursula and restore order to the kingdom. Featuring Academy Award-winning music and an ensemble of exciting characters for teen performers, The Little Mermaid promises students a deep dive into every aspect of putting on a musical!

Camp runs weekdays June 3rd-June 14th from 9 AM-3 PM, and is open to students ages 10-18.





Registration Includes:

- Camp T-Shirt

- Daily Snack

- Script (to be returned at the end of camp)

- Costume (to be returned at the end of camp)





Learn more about Stagebugz's summer offerings HERE.





**Food Allergies/Sensitivities: We want to work with you to determine the best plan for your child's snacking needs. Please email [email protected] for accomodations after registering.





Payment Information:

A non-refundable deposit of $225 will be due at the time of registration. Families may choose to pay in full, or may pay the non-refundable deposit and will be billed separately for the remaining amount 1 week prior to the start of camp.* Full tuition is due Friday, May 31st; failure to pay by the deadline will result in forfeit of participant's spot in camp. The $225 deposit is non-refundable under any circumstances. No refunds of any amount will be issued after Friday, May 31st.





*Families who wish to pay the remaining balance, in part or in full, prior to this date may contact us at [email protected] for accommodations.



