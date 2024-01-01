Coral Springs Clippers 12u Christmas Day Football Squares

Squares are $30 each.



Remember there are 3 games happening on Christmas day so there are 3 chances to win!





You are purchasing 1 time but will receive a square on each Game.





Players own the same boxes on each Game, but each Game features a fresh set of numbers to root for.





To view the current numbers for any of this Contest's Grids, please click on the Grid in the table below.





Squares will be assigned at random prior to kick off.





Prizes:

1st Quarter - $50

Half Time - $100

3rd Quarter - $150

4th Quarter - $200





Event Website can be found HERE. https://tinyurl.com/clipperssquares

Password to Join:

Clippers