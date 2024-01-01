Logo
BRINDAVANA KANNADA KOOTA OF CENTRAL OHIO
BKK Vasanthotsava Event 2024 Tickets

9525 OH-161, Plain City, OH 43064, USA

Namaskara


Come ring in the new Shaka year, Krodhi with your Central Ohio BKK balaga. We are excited to bring Yugadhi 2024 event and host versatile superstar singer Shri Hemanth ! 

 

You can pick from two ticket categories. Regular and VIP.


VIP Tickets gets you the below perks

  1. Premium front row seating with uninterrupted view of this premium show
  2. Chairs would be placed around tastefully decorated Round dinner tables
  3. Access to snacks and drinks throughout the show
  4. Chance to interact with Hemanth with close Photo op



Book your tickets ASAP. Just FYI when using Zeffy, you can override donation fee to whatever is convenient


Event Details are given below


Date: Apr 14, Sunday

Time: 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Venue: Supreme Sports, Plain City OH

