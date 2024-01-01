BKK Vasanthotsava Event 2024 Tickets

Namaskara





Come ring in the new Shaka year, Krodhi with your Central Ohio BKK balaga. We are excited to bring Yugadhi 2024 event and host versatile superstar singer Shri Hemanth !

You can pick from two ticket categories. Regular and VIP.





VIP Tickets gets you the below perks

Premium front row seating with uninterrupted view of this premium show Chairs would be placed around tastefully decorated Round dinner tables Access to snacks and drinks throughout the show Chance to interact with Hemanth with close Photo op









Book your tickets ASAP. Just FYI when using Zeffy, you can override donation fee to whatever is convenient





Event Details are given below





Date: Apr 14, Sunday

Time: 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Venue: Supreme Sports, Plain City OH