33rd Annual Atwater Village Tree Lighting

Private Tour for 6 through Northeast LA from E-Bike Tours LA (Over $1000 Value) +
$25 Gift Card to La Villa Cafe +
$5 Gift Card to Hugo's Tacos +
$25 Gift Card to Sepan Chicken +
$100 Gift Card to Kopper Keg +
$15 Gift Card to Ritual Acai
Morihiro + Yolk
$2
$500 gift card to Morihiro +
$100 gift card to Yolk +
1 Vinces Market T- Shirt (Children's Small)
Self-Care & Style Escape
$2
$275 gift card to Resting Witch Facials +
$100 Gift Card to Lucky Pig Vintage +
50 Minute Therapy Session for couple of individual from California Relationship Clinic (($200 value) +
$100 Gift card to Yolk +
$100 The Runway Gift Card +
1 Box of Mrs. Rooiboson from Flowerhead Tea +
6 months of membership to LM Fitness
Glow & Indulge
$2
$275 Doll Face Skincare Basket ($175 Gift Card and $100 worth of products) +
$25 Gift Card to La Villa Cafe +
$50 Gift Card to Dresscue +
1.5 hour breathwork session for couple of individual from California Relationship Clinic ($250 value) +
$15 Gift Card to Ritual Acai +
1 Box of Mrs. Rooiboson from Flowerhead Tea
Fun for Parents and Kiddos
$2
$390 Gift Card for Music Classes at Kid Row +
Free 1 Hour Massage at Swan Day Spa +
$5 Hugos Tacos Gift Card +
1 Vince's Market T-Shirt (Children's Medium) +
$100 The Runway Gift Card +
$50 Gift Card + Puzzle from Treehaus
My Heart Beats for Atwater
$2
1 Annual Pass to Heartbeat House ($1,777 value) +
$25 Gift Card to La Villa Cafe +
$50 Gift Card to Dresscue +
$25 Gift Card to Club Tee Gee
Let's get some Gnar, Love
$2
1 Lander Skateboard - Compact Cruiser ($155 value) +
$25 La Villa Cafe Gift Card +
$100 Racket Doctor Gift Card +
$50 Home State Tacos Gift Card +
$100 Jacknife Records Gift Card +
$100 Gift Card to Kopper Keg
Look Good, Eat Well
$2
$50 Home State Tacos Gift Cards +
2 hour screen printing class - Grow Your Own Media ($95 value) +
$100 Curatorial Dept Gift Card +
$25 La Villa Cafe Gift Card +
$100 The Runway Gift Card
1 Box of Mrs. Rooiboson from Flowerhead Tea
$25 Sepan Chicken Gift Card +
$50 Dresscue Gift Card +
$100 Gift Card to Kopper Keg +
1 Sidewinder Poppy Robe from Block Shop (L/XL) +
$15 Gift Card to Ritual Acai
I Heart Tacos
$2
1 Annual Membership to Heartbeat House ($1,777 value) +
$5 Hugos Tacos Gift card +
$50 Dresscue Gift Card +
$25 Sepan Chicken Gift Card +
1 Box of Mrs. Rooiboson from Flowerhead Tea
Eat, Play, Love
$2
$150 McCall's Meat & Fish Gift Card +
$100 Yolk Gift Card +
$150 Spina Gift Card +
$5 Hugos Tacos Gift Card +
1 dozen pupusas from Delmy's Pupusas +
1 Box of Mrs. Rooiboson from Flowerhead Tea +
$100 Gift Card to Kopper Keg +
$15 Gift Card to Ritual Acai
Picture This!
$2
Photography Package from Jenn Spain Photography ($500 value) +
A potted tree with ornaments from Potted +
$30 Gift Card to The Social Type +
1 bottle of wine from Nico's Bottle Shop +
$5 Hugos Tacos Gift Card +
$100 Gift Card to Kopper Keg +
1 Sidewinder Poppy Robe from Block Shop (L/XL)
(must be 21 and over to claim)
Crafts & Cravings & Good Juju
$2
Tuft House Tufting 101 Class ($225 value) +
1 Dozen Delmy's Pupusas +
$25 Sepan Chicken Gift Card +
$5 Hugos Tacos Gift Card +
$175 Gift Card for a facial at BB Soft +
90 Minute Deep Tissue Massage and Jin Shin Jyutsu Session courtesy of Opalino Wellness ($330 Value) +
Prosperity Buddah Gift Set from Mae Mae Jewelry
My Stash Dash (21+)
$2
$200 gift card to Stash Dash +
1 Box of Mrs. Rooiboson from Flowerhead Tea +
$25 Gift Card to Club Tee Gee +
MUST BE 21+ to purchase and claim prize. ID required
Add a donation for Atwater Village Events
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!