33rd Annual Atwater Village Tree Lighting

Photography Package from Jenn Spain Photography ($500 value) + A potted tree with ornaments from Potted + $30 Gift Card to The Social Type + 1 bottle of wine from Nico's Bottle Shop + $5 Hugos Tacos Gift Card + $100 Gift Card to Kopper Keg + 1 Sidewinder Poppy Robe from Block Shop (L/XL) (must be 21 and over to claim)

Photography Package from Jenn Spain Photography ($500 value) + A potted tree with ornaments from Potted + $30 Gift Card to The Social Type + 1 bottle of wine from Nico's Bottle Shop + $5 Hugos Tacos Gift Card + $100 Gift Card to Kopper Keg + 1 Sidewinder Poppy Robe from Block Shop (L/XL) (must be 21 and over to claim)

More details...