33rd Annual Atwater Village Tree Lighting

E-Bikes and Easy Bites
$2
Private Tour for 6 through Northeast LA from E-Bike Tours LA (Over $1000 Value) + $25 Gift Card to La Villa Cafe + $5 Gift Card to Hugo's Tacos + $25 Gift Card to Sepan Chicken + $100 Gift Card to Kopper Keg + $15 Gift Card to Ritual Acai
Morihiro + Yolk
$2
$500 gift card to Morihiro + $100 gift card to Yolk + 1 Vinces Market T- Shirt (Children's Small)
Self-Care & Style Escape
$2
$275 gift card to Resting Witch Facials + $100 Gift Card to Lucky Pig Vintage + 50 Minute Therapy Session for couple of individual from California Relationship Clinic (($200 value) + $100 Gift card to Yolk + $100 The Runway Gift Card + 1 Box of Mrs. Rooiboson from Flowerhead Tea + 6 months of membership to LM Fitness
Glow & Indulge
$2
$275 Doll Face Skincare Basket ($175 Gift Card and $100 worth of products) + $25 Gift Card to La Villa Cafe + $50 Gift Card to Dresscue + 1.5 hour breathwork session for couple of individual from California Relationship Clinic ($250 value) + $15 Gift Card to Ritual Acai + 1 Box of Mrs. Rooiboson from Flowerhead Tea
Fun for Parents and Kiddos
$2
$390 Gift Card for Music Classes at Kid Row + Free 1 Hour Massage at Swan Day Spa + $5 Hugos Tacos Gift Card + 1 Vince's Market T-Shirt (Children's Medium) + $100 The Runway Gift Card + $50 Gift Card + Puzzle from Treehaus
My Heart Beats for Atwater
$2
1 Annual Pass to Heartbeat House ($1,777 value) + $25 Gift Card to La Villa Cafe + $50 Gift Card to Dresscue + $25 Gift Card to Club Tee Gee
Let's get some Gnar, Love
$2
1 Lander Skateboard - Compact Cruiser ($155 value) + $25 La Villa Cafe Gift Card + $100 Racket Doctor Gift Card + $50 Home State Tacos Gift Card + $100 Jacknife Records Gift Card + $100 Gift Card to Kopper Keg
Look Good, Eat Well
$2
$50 Home State Tacos Gift Cards + 2 hour screen printing class - Grow Your Own Media ($95 value) + $100 Curatorial Dept Gift Card + $25 La Villa Cafe Gift Card + $100 The Runway Gift Card 1 Box of Mrs. Rooiboson from Flowerhead Tea $25 Sepan Chicken Gift Card + $50 Dresscue Gift Card + $100 Gift Card to Kopper Keg + 1 Sidewinder Poppy Robe from Block Shop (L/XL) + $15 Gift Card to Ritual Acai
I Heart Tacos
$2
1 Annual Membership to Heartbeat House ($1,777 value) + $5 Hugos Tacos Gift card + $50 Dresscue Gift Card + $25 Sepan Chicken Gift Card + 1 Box of Mrs. Rooiboson from Flowerhead Tea
Eat, Play, Love
$2
$150 McCall's Meat & Fish Gift Card + $100 Yolk Gift Card + $150 Spina Gift Card + $5 Hugos Tacos Gift Card + 1 dozen pupusas from Delmy's Pupusas + 1 Box of Mrs. Rooiboson from Flowerhead Tea + $100 Gift Card to Kopper Keg + $15 Gift Card to Ritual Acai
Picture This!
$2
Photography Package from Jenn Spain Photography ($500 value) + A potted tree with ornaments from Potted + $30 Gift Card to The Social Type + 1 bottle of wine from Nico's Bottle Shop + $5 Hugos Tacos Gift Card + $100 Gift Card to Kopper Keg + 1 Sidewinder Poppy Robe from Block Shop (L/XL) (must be 21 and over to claim)
Crafts & Cravings & Good Juju
$2
Tuft House Tufting 101 Class ($225 value) + 1 Dozen Delmy's Pupusas + $25 Sepan Chicken Gift Card + $5 Hugos Tacos Gift Card + $175 Gift Card for a facial at BB Soft + 90 Minute Deep Tissue Massage and Jin Shin Jyutsu Session courtesy of Opalino Wellness ($330 Value) + Prosperity Buddah Gift Set from Mae Mae Jewelry
My Stash Dash (21+)
$2
$200 gift card to Stash Dash + 1 Box of Mrs. Rooiboson from Flowerhead Tea + $25 Gift Card to Club Tee Gee + MUST BE 21+ to purchase and claim prize. ID required
