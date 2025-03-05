33rd Annual Portage Industries Benefit Golf Outing

This ticket is for a single participant. Fee includes green fee, golf cart, lunch, drinks and prime rib dinner with an open bar and raffle.
Foursome
$550
This ticket is for a team of four golfers. Fee includes green fees, golf cart, lunch, drinks and prime rib dinner with an open bar and raffle.
Dinner Only
$35
Ticket includes prime rib dinner, open bar and raffle.
Bronze Corporate Sponsorship
$300
Corporate Sponsorship - Our Corporate Sponsors (donors of $300 or more),are recognized in several ways. At the outing, a 4' x 8' professionally created banner proudly displays the names of each Corporate Sponsor. The banner is displayed in the registration/scoring area. Corporate Sponsors also receive a hole sponsorship sign displayed on the course. Corporate Sponsors are also recognized in our Golf Outing brochure distributed to all golfers at the event. Finally, Corporate Sponsors will also appear in the 2026 Corporate and Hole Sponsor Opportunity Form recognizing them as 2025 sponsors.
Silver Corporate Sponsorship
$500
Corporate Sponsorship - Our Corporate Sponsors (donors of $300 or more),are recognized in several ways. At the outing, a 4' x 8' professionally created banner proudly displays the names of each Corporate Sponsor. The banner is displayed in the registration/scoring area. Corporate Sponsors also receive a hole sponsorship sign displayed on the course. Corporate Sponsors are also recognized in our Golf Outing brochure distributed to all golfers at the event. Finally, Corporate Sponsors will also appear in the 2026 Corporate and Hole Sponsor Opportunity Form recognizing them as 2025 sponsors.
Gold Corporate Sponsorship
$1,000
Corporate Sponsorship - Our Corporate Sponsors (donors of $300 or more),are recognized in several ways. At the outing, a 4' x 8' professionally created banner proudly displays the names of each Corporate Sponsor. The banner is displayed in the registration/scoring area. Corporate Sponsors also receive a hole sponsorship sign displayed on the course. Corporate Sponsors are also recognized in our Golf Outing brochure distributed to all golfers at the event. Finally, Corporate Sponsors will also appear in the 2026 Corporate and Hole Sponsor Opportunity Form recognizing them as 2025 sponsors.
Diamond Corporate Sponsorship
$1,500
Corporate Sponsorship - Our Corporate Sponsors (donors of $300 or more),are recognized in several ways. At the outing, a 4' x 8' professionally created banner proudly displays the names of each Corporate Sponsor. The banner is displayed in the registration/scoring area. Corporate Sponsors also receive a hole sponsorship sign displayed on the course. Corporate Sponsors are also recognized in our Golf Outing brochure distributed to all golfers at the event. Finally, Corporate Sponsors will also appear in the 2026 Corporate and Hole Sponsor Opportunity Form recognizing them as 2025 sponsors.
Hole Sponsorship
$50
Hole Sponsorship - Starting at $50, an individual or company may affirm their support of the 33rd Annual Benefit Golf Outing. Hole Sponsors will have a sign displayed on the golf course during the outing.
Hole Sponsorship
$100
Hole Sponsorship - Starting at $50, an individual or company may affirm their support of the 33rd Annual Benefit Golf Outing. Hole Sponsors will have a sign displayed on the golf course during the outing.
Hole Sponsorship
$200
Hole Sponsorship - Starting at $50, an individual or company may affirm their support of the 33rd Annual Benefit Golf Outing. Hole Sponsors will have a sign displayed on the golf course during the outing.
Event Co-Sponsorship
$3,000
Event Co-Sponsorship - Co-Sponsor status of the event is a $2,500 donation. The benefits of this generous contribution include:
**Set up trade show display or similar on the day of the outing inside the pavilion
**Four shirts with company logo printed on them
**Company logo printed on cover of the Benefit Golf Outing brochure
**Recognized on all event promotions as a co-sponsor of the event
**Recognized on the event sponsor signs displayed in the registration area
**Recognized as a hole sponsor
