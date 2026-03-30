Manasota Association of Insurance Agents

Hosted by

Manasota Association of Insurance Agents

About this event

33rd Annual Big I Event - Sponsorship Opportunities

5601 Country Club Way

Sarasota, FL 34243, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

Includes physical presence on the course, 4 some for golf and dinner, and course signage

Emerald Sponsor
$1,500

Includes physical presence on the course, 3 some for golf and dinner, and course signage

Beverage Sponsor
$1,000

Includes physical presence on the course, 2 some for golf and dinner, and course signage

Entertainment Sponsor
$1,000

Includes physical presence on the course, 2 some for golf and dinner, and course signage

Dinner Sponsor
$1,000

Includes physical presence on the course, 2 some for golf and dinner, and course signage

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Includes physical presence on the course, 2 some for golf and dinner, and course signage

Putting Contest Sponsor
$500

Physical presence on the course and signage on the contest hole

Longest Drive Men Sponsor
$500

Physical presence on the course and signage on the contest hole

Longest Drive Women Sponsor
$500

Physical presence on the course and signage on the contest hole

Longest Putt Sponsor
$500

Physical presence on the course and signage on the contest hole

Event Sponsor
$500

Physical presence on a hole

Signage Sponsor
$300

Sign on the course only

Hole in One Sponsor
$500

Physical presence on the course and signage on the contest hole

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