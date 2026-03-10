33rd Annual Courage Walk 2026 – Protect Victims, Serve Communities.

Join us for the Annual Courage Walk, an event dedicated to honoring survivors and raising awareness about victim services in our community. This walk symbolizes strength, resilience, and support for those impacted by crime. A $15 Donation is suggested, however pledges and donations are not required for participation at this event. Proceeds raised will go to the maintenance of the Courage Garden, training for Victim Advocate Volunteers and other efforts on behalf of victims of crime and other traumatic events in our community.