Victim Outreach Incorporated

Hosted by

Victim Outreach Incorporated

About this event

33rd Annual Courage Walk 2026 – Protect Victims, Serve Communities.

100 Jefferson County Pkwy

Golden, CO 80401, USA

Register for the Courage Walk
Free

Join us for the Annual Courage Walk, an event dedicated to honoring survivors and raising awareness about victim services in our community. This walk symbolizes strength, resilience, and support for those impacted by crime. A $15 Donation is suggested, however pledges and donations are not required for participation at this event. Proceeds raised will go to the maintenance of the Courage Garden, training for Victim Advocate Volunteers and other efforts on behalf of victims of crime and other traumatic events in our community.

Support the Courage Walk
$15
Victim Outreach Incorporated (VOI) is the fiscal sponsor for this event, meaning we collect donations on behalf of the Courage Walk. Your contribution helps ensure the continued availability of crucial victim support services. Even if you can't attend, your donation directly supports the Courage Walk, making a lasting impact for survivors and their families.
Add a donation for Victim Outreach Incorporated

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