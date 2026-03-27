33rd Annual Golf Classic

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About this event
2 Foursomes, 1 Hole Sponsor Sign, Company Sponsor Signage at Reception, Use of Driving Range, Greens Fees & Cart, Use of Clubhouse & Locker Room, BBQ Lunch on the Patio, Refreshments on the Course, Prizes, Cocktail Hour and Dinner
1 Foursome, 1 Hole Sponsor Sign, Company Sponsor Signage at Reception, Use of Driving Range, Greens Fees & Cart, Use of Clubhouse & Locker Room, BBQ Lunch on the Patio, Refreshments on the Course, Prizes, Cocktail Hour and Dinner
1 Foursomes, 1 Hole Sponsor Sign, Use of Driving Range, Greens Fees & Cart, Use of Clubhouse & Locker Room, BBQ Lunch on the Patio, Refreshments on the Course, Prizes, Cocktail Hour and Dinner
Use of Driving Range, Greens Fees & Cart, Use of Clubhouse & Locker Room, BBQ Lunch on the Patio, Refreshments on the Course, Prizes, Cocktail Hour and Dinner
Deadline for Hole Sponsor is June 10, 2026
1 Reservation for Cocktail Hour and Dinner
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