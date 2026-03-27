Cooley's Anemia Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Cooley's Anemia Foundation, Inc.

About this event

33rd Annual Golf Classic

100 Club Dr

Baiting Hollow, NY 11933, USA

Champion Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

2 Foursomes, 1 Hole Sponsor Sign, Company Sponsor Signage at Reception, Use of Driving Range, Greens Fees & Cart, Use of Clubhouse & Locker Room, BBQ Lunch on the Patio, Refreshments on the Course, Prizes, Cocktail Hour and Dinner

Eagle Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

1 Foursome, 1 Hole Sponsor Sign, Company Sponsor Signage at Reception, Use of Driving Range, Greens Fees & Cart, Use of Clubhouse & Locker Room, BBQ Lunch on the Patio, Refreshments on the Course, Prizes, Cocktail Hour and Dinner

Birdie Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

1 Foursomes, 1 Hole Sponsor Sign, Use of Driving Range, Greens Fees & Cart, Use of Clubhouse & Locker Room, BBQ Lunch on the Patio, Refreshments on the Course, Prizes, Cocktail Hour and Dinner

Single Golfer
$750

Use of Driving Range, Greens Fees & Cart, Use of Clubhouse & Locker Room, BBQ Lunch on the Patio, Refreshments on the Course, Prizes, Cocktail Hour and Dinner

Hole Sponsor
$500

Deadline for Hole Sponsor is June 10, 2026

Dinner Only
$250

1 Reservation for Cocktail Hour and Dinner

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!