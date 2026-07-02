A golf ball sits on a tee in the foreground, with a lighthouse and a golf net in the background, all within a circular logo for a Topgolf tournament.
NAWIC Greater Tidewater Chapter #137

Hosted by

NAWIC Greater Tidewater Chapter #137

About this event

33rd Annual Golf Tournament

5444 Greenwich Rd

Virginia Beach, VA 23462, USA

Top Flight Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
  • Two (2) teams of six (6) players
  • 24 mulligans
  • Premier event recognition
  • All inclusions for lower level team sponsorships
Full Swing Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • One(1) team of six (6) players
  • 12 mulligans
  • Prominent event recognition
  • Dedicated bay signage
  • All inclusions for lower level team sponsorships
Sweet Spot Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • One(1) team of six (6) players
  • 6 mulligans
  • Logo/name on event materials
  • Individual social media recognition
Game Play Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • One(1) team of six (6) players
  • 3 mulligans
  • Logo/name on event materials
  • Individual social media recognition
Team of Six Registration
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Registration for a team of six (6)

Drinks Sponsor
$800
  • Company logo at/near bar
  • Two (2) spectator tickets
  • Individual social media recognition
Bites Sponsor
$1,000
  • Company logo at/near food
  • Two (2) spectator tickets
  • Individual social media recognition
Prizes Spnosor
$500

Company logo/recognition on prizes

Bay Sign Sponsor
$250

Company logo at one (1) bay

Individual Player Registration
$135

Registration for one (1) player

Mulligan
$5

$5.00 each - Limit 2 per golfer
Include with your registration payment - will be issued to teams at tournament registration

Spectator Entry
$60

Food ticket for one (1) spectator
Does not include entry to play golf

50/50 Raffle - 1 for $1
$1

1 ticket for $1

50/50 Raffle - 10 for $5
$5

10 tickets for $5

50/50 Raffle - 25 for $10
$10

25 tickets for $10

Raffle Prizes
$1

$1 per raffle prize ticket

Add a donation for NAWIC Greater Tidewater Chapter #137

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