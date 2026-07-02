33rd Annual Golf Tournament

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About this event
Registration for a team of six (6)
Company logo/recognition on prizes
Company logo at one (1) bay
Registration for one (1) player
$5.00 each - Limit 2 per golfer
Include with your registration payment - will be issued to teams at tournament registration
Food ticket for one (1) spectator
Does not include entry to play golf
1 ticket for $1
10 tickets for $5
25 tickets for $10
$1 per raffle prize ticket
$
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