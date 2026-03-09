33rd Annual Local #34 Golf Tournament for "The Burn Unit" @ Arkansas Children's Hospital

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About this event
● Four Teams ● Priority naming and largest branding on signage ● Beer Cart sponsorship ● Recognition Plaque ● Two Custom signs at Tee Box, Green, & Driving Range ● Sponsor list published on social media ● Photo plaque presentation
● Three Teams
● Event naming and branding on signage
● Recognition Plaque
● Sponsor list published on social media
● Photo Plaque Presentation
● Two Custom signs at Tee Box & Green
● Two teams
● Two custom signs placed at tee box & green
● Event branding
● Sponsor list published on social media
● Recognition Plaque
● One Team
● Custom sign placed at the tee box or green
● Sponsor list published on social media
Custom sign placed at the tee box or green
● Sponsor list published on social media
● Custom sign placed at the tee box or green
● Sponsor list published on social media
● One Team
● Custom sign placed at the tee box or green
● Sponsor list published on social media
● Custom sign placed on one of 6 beer carts limit of 12 sponsorships
● Sponsor list published on social media
● One Team
● Custom sign placed on one of 6 beer carts limit of 12 sponsorships
● Sponsor list published on social media
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