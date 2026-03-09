INTL ASSOC OF FIRE FIGHTERS LOCAL 34

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INTL ASSOC OF FIRE FIGHTERS LOCAL 34

About this event

33rd Annual Local #34 Golf Tournament for "The Burn Unit" @ Arkansas Children's Hospital

3A Eagle Hill Ct

Little Rock, AR 72210, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$7,500

● Four Teams ● Priority naming and largest branding on signage ● Beer Cart sponsorship ● Recognition Plaque ● Two Custom signs at Tee Box, Green, & Driving Range ● Sponsor list published on social media ● Photo plaque presentation

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

● Three Teams

● Event naming and branding on signage 

● Recognition Plaque 

● Sponsor list published on social media 

● Photo Plaque Presentation 

● Two Custom signs at Tee Box & Green


Gold Sponsor
$3,000

● Two teams

● Two custom signs placed at tee box & green  

● Event branding

● Sponsor list published on social media 

● Recognition Plaque

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

● One Team

● Custom sign placed at the tee box or green   

● Sponsor list published on social media

Custom sign placed at the tee box or green   

● Sponsor list published on social media


Bronze Sponsor
$400

● Custom sign placed at the tee box or green 

● Sponsor list published on social media


Bronze Sponsor + Team
$800

● One Team

● Custom sign placed at the tee box or green 

● Sponsor list published on social media


Beer Cart Sponsor
$400

● Custom sign placed on one of 6 beer carts limit of 12 sponsorships

● Sponsor list published on social media


Beer Cart Sponsor + Team
$800

● One Team

● Custom sign placed on one of 6 beer carts limit of 12 sponsorships

● Sponsor list published on social media


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