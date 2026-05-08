33rd Annual Major Projects Golf Outing

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About this event
Norristown, PA 19403, USA
Platinum Sponsorship includes tournament foursome, company banner displayed at tournament, logo recognition on website, logo on two tee signs, logo & description of company in the tournament program, logo on golf carts during event, logo recognition in monthly Elks Newsletter (September-September) and company marketing materials present at sponsor table.
Please provide names of golfers when registering.
Please send logo in .JPG form to [email protected] by 9/1
Please bring any company marketing materials for giveaway to all golfers the day of.
Gold Sponsorship includes registration for 2 golfers, logo recognition on website, logo on one tee sign, logo & description of company in the tournament program, logo on golf carts during event, logo recognition in monthly Elks Newsletter (September-September), company marketing materials present at sponsor hub table.
Please provide names of golfers when registering.
Please send logo in .JPG form to [email protected] by 9/1
Please bring any company marketing materials for giveaway to all golfers the day of.
This ticket entitles the golfer to all day of amenities including food, refreshments, contests and dinner! Please provide golfer name and phone number when registering.
Use this option if you want to register and pay for a foursome. Please provide the names of each participant when registering.
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