Benevolent & Protective Order Of Elks Of The Usa

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Benevolent & Protective Order Of Elks Of The Usa

About this event

33rd Annual Major Projects Golf Outing

Westover Golf Club 401 Schuylkill Ave

Norristown, PA 19403, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$1,600

Platinum Sponsorship includes tournament foursome, company banner displayed at tournament, logo recognition on website, logo on two tee signs, logo & description of company in the tournament program, logo on golf carts during event, logo recognition in monthly Elks Newsletter (September-September) and company marketing materials present at sponsor table.


Please provide names of golfers when registering.

Please send logo in .JPG form to [email protected] by 9/1

Please bring any company marketing materials for giveaway to all golfers the day of.

Gold Sponsor
$900

Gold Sponsorship includes registration for 2 golfers, logo recognition on website, logo on one tee sign, logo & description of company in the tournament program, logo on golf carts during event, logo recognition in monthly Elks Newsletter (September-September), company marketing materials present at sponsor hub table.


Please provide names of golfers when registering.

Please send logo in .JPG form to [email protected] by 9/1

Please bring any company marketing materials for giveaway to all golfers the day of.

Tee Sponsor
$150

Company Logo on Tee sign during event.


Please send logo in .JPG form to [email protected] by 9/1

Price Per Golfer
$150

This ticket entitles the golfer to all day of amenities including food, refreshments, contests and dinner! Please provide golfer name and phone number when registering.

Foursome Registration
$600

Use this option if you want to register and pay for a foursome. Please provide the names of each participant when registering.

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