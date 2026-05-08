33rd Annual Major Projects Golf Outing

Platinum Sponsorship includes tournament foursome, company banner displayed at tournament, logo recognition on website, logo on two tee signs, logo & description of company in the tournament program, logo on golf carts during event, logo recognition in monthly Elks Newsletter (September-September) and company marketing materials present at sponsor table.





Please provide names of golfers when registering.

Please send logo in .JPG form to [email protected] by 9/1

Please bring any company marketing materials for giveaway to all golfers the day of.