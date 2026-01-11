The International League of Muslim Women, Inc. Nations Capital

The International League of Muslim Women, Inc. Nations Capital

About this event

The International League of Muslim Women, Nation's Capital Chapter, 33rd Annual National Conference

800 Florida Ave NE

Washington, DC 20002, USA

General Admission
$350

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Welcome, Brunch, Breakfast, Workshops, Recognition Banquet, and Founders Brunch.

Late Registration $375 after May 1st.

Friday, Only
$50

Jummah, Welcome Brunch, Marketplace.

Open to the public.

Saturday, Breakfast Only
$50

Breakfast.

Saturday, Breakfast & Workshops only
$150
Saturday, Recognition Banquet -open to the public.
$150

Recognition Banquet, Guest Speaker.

Sunday Only- Founders Brunch
$80

Founders Brunch, A White Affair.

Registration, 1st Installment Plan
$150

1st payment due 3/1/2026.

Registration, 2nd Installment Plan
$100

2nd payment due 04/01/2026.

Registration, 3rd Installment Plan
$100

3rd payment due 5/1/2026

Donations to the Zeffy is optional. To bypass, enter "$0.00.
Free

Donating to Zeffy is optional. To bypass this option, select "Other" and enter $0.00

