Tot services for children ages 2 to 6. Rabbi Stoller, Rabbi Megan and Cantor Adam will lead a lively service for our youngest congregants that will include singing and dancing with our clergy and an engaging High Holidays story. The Tot Service will meet in the Rudin Chapel from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on both the first day of Rosh Hashanah and on Yom Kippur and will be followed by a craft activity led by one of our beloved Early Childhood Education Center teachers.