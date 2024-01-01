H.O.O.V.E.S.: Healing Our Veterans

On June 28th, immerse yourself in an evening of inspiration and impact at the Isis Theater, located in Aspen. This cinematic experience goes beyond entertainment, shedding light on the resilience and hope found in the stories of those who have served. The event promises exclusive screenings, heartfelt narratives, and a chance to witness the powerful transformations happening at H.O.O.V.E.S.



Join us at 5pm to enjoy this hour long film and then panel discussion about PTSD and the healing power of horses. Our panelists will include the founder of H.O.O.V.E.S., Amanda Held, along with Sheri Gaynor LCSW, Mack Bailey - founder of Music Therapy of the Rockies, Josh Aikens - Operation Equine, Josh Nagel - the director and filmmaker.



Rated PG13 for its raw emotion and honest portrayal of the struggles faced by our veterans, this documentary may not be suitable for younger viewers. However, for those who are ready to witness the beauty that emerges from the depths of pain, it is an experience that will leave an indelible mark on your soul.



