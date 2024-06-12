2024 IYT Sneaker Ball

The Gala Table includes the following entitlement:
- Reserved Seating for 8
Communidad
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
As a Communidad Sponsor, this includes the following entitlements:
- Name/logo recognized in our Step & Repeat
- Recognized in our monthly newsletter
- Name/logo on event landing page
- Name/logo on cycling slideshow
- Recognized on our Social Media platforms
- Annual Report / Acknowledgement
- Reserved Seating for 8
Affiliate
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
As an Affiliate Sponsor, this includes the following entitlements:
- Name/logo printed on printed program
- Name/logo recognized in our Step & Repeat
- Recognized in our monthly newsletter
- Name/logo on event landing page
- Name/logo on cycling slideshow
- Recognized on our Social Media platforms
- Annual Report / Acknowledgement
- Reserved Seating for 8
Change Agent
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
As a Change Agent, this includes the following entitlements:
- Name/logo recognized as a presenting sponsor for V.I.P Reception
- Name/logo included on the table centerpiece
- Name/logo printed on printed program
- Name/logo recognized in our Step & Repeat
- Recognized in our monthly newsletter
- Name/logo on event landing page
- Name/logo on cycling slideshow
- Recognized on our Social Media platforms
- Annual Report / Acknowledgement
- Reserved Seating for 8
*Wine & Spirits provided at the table*
Accelerator
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
As an Accelerator, this includes the following entitlements:
- Title Sponsor - Recognized as presenting sponsor for Sneaker Ball
- Name/logo recognized as a presenting sponsor for V.I.P Reception
- Name/logo included on the table centerpiece
- Name/logo printed on printed program
- Name/logo recognized in our Step & Repeat
- Recognized in our monthly newsletter
- Name/logo on event landing page
- Name/logo on cycling slideshow
- Recognized on our Social Media platforms
- Annual Report / Acknowledgement
- Reserved Seating for 8
*Wine & Spirits provided at the table*
