Improve Your Tomorrow

Hosted by

Improve Your Tomorrow

About this event

2024 IYT Sneaker Ball

2003 Howe Ave

Sacramento, CA 95825

Single Ticket
$100

3 left!

General Admission Ticket
Gala Table
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
The Gala Table includes the following entitlement: - Reserved Seating for 8
Communidad
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
As a Communidad Sponsor, this includes the following entitlements: - Name/logo recognized in our Step & Repeat - Recognized in our monthly newsletter - Name/logo on event landing page - Name/logo on cycling slideshow - Recognized on our Social Media platforms - Annual Report / Acknowledgement - Reserved Seating for 8
Affiliate
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
As an Affiliate Sponsor, this includes the following entitlements: - Name/logo printed on printed program - Name/logo recognized in our Step & Repeat - Recognized in our monthly newsletter - Name/logo on event landing page - Name/logo on cycling slideshow - Recognized on our Social Media platforms - Annual Report / Acknowledgement - Reserved Seating for 8
Change Agent
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
As a Change Agent, this includes the following entitlements: - Name/logo recognized as a presenting sponsor for V.I.P Reception - Name/logo included on the table centerpiece - Name/logo printed on printed program - Name/logo recognized in our Step & Repeat - Recognized in our monthly newsletter - Name/logo on event landing page - Name/logo on cycling slideshow - Recognized on our Social Media platforms - Annual Report / Acknowledgement - Reserved Seating for 8 *Wine & Spirits provided at the table*
Accelerator
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
As an Accelerator, this includes the following entitlements: - Title Sponsor - Recognized as presenting sponsor for Sneaker Ball - Name/logo recognized as a presenting sponsor for V.I.P Reception - Name/logo included on the table centerpiece - Name/logo printed on printed program - Name/logo recognized in our Step & Repeat - Recognized in our monthly newsletter - Name/logo on event landing page - Name/logo on cycling slideshow - Recognized on our Social Media platforms - Annual Report / Acknowledgement - Reserved Seating for 8 *Wine & Spirits provided at the table*
Add a donation for Improve Your Tomorrow

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!