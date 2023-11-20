Champions for Children Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
If this is your first year as a Champions for Children Champion member, please select this option. Your one time membership fee is $250 and annual dues are $100.
Renews yearly on: January 1
Please select for your annual membership dues if you are a returning member in 2025.
Valid for one year
If this is your first year as a Champions for Children Champion member, please select this option. Your one time membership fee is $100 and annual dues are $50. Young Champions are those age 40 and under.
Renews yearly on: January 1
Please select for your annual membership dues if you are a returning member in 2025. Young Champions are those age 40 and under.
Valid for one year
If you have referred another member to Champions for Children, please select this option for reduced dues in 2025.
Valid for one year
If you have referred another member to Champions for Children , please select this option for reduced dues in 2025. Young Champions are those age 40 and under.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!