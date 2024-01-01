We rise together. We stand together. We RUIDOSO TOGETHER.





We love our mountain town, and we know you do, too! In the midst of tragic loss from the South Fork, Salt, and Blue 2 fires, we are rallying together to help each other rebuild, reconnect, and remain. Our community is resilient and inviting, a mixture of incredible people and natural beauty tucked up on a sky island that welcomes everyone from hundreds and thousands of miles away.





Please play a part in helping those most impacted by the fires by purchasing a RUIDOSO TOGETHER Wildfire Relief t-shirt (of course, you can purchase more than just the one, and you can even donate more)! Not only will all (as in 100%) of the profits from this shirt be donated to the Community Foundation of Lincoln County and used to help those people that help make our area a wonderful place to live and visit, you'll also represent and rally for our community by wearing what we are all about: a unified front in the wake of disaster! We all have friends and family that have lost much, and we will help each other rise and keep each other standing!





Every shirt will be screen-printed by hand in Ruidoso, and your support will go directly to aiding the folks here, Alto, and other areas impacted by the fires.





Thank you for your support! Whether you live in Ruidoso or enjoy visiting on vacation, you are a part of what makes our little mountain village special. We are all #RuidosoStrong, so let's all RUIDOSO TOGETHER!





***This effort is hosted by the folks from Happy Hiker Travel & Trail, Addiction Recovery Foundation, and Sojourn Ruidoso. We are using the Zeffy platform for t-shirt sales because unlike other systems, Zeffy does not charge a transaction fee, meaning that 100% of sales goes to meeting our community needs.