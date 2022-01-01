Salvage Sundays Presents “The People’s Banana” Fundy!

Salvage Sundays is making its return for a very A-Peeling cause 🍌





Get ready for some Bananigans!





Several years ago, a dream was born to build a giant, 30-foot banana on wheels. Innumerable amount of hours were put in to this project and the Banana made its first voyage to TTITD in 2022. After two trips to the burn and two to Lightening in a Bottles…. the Banana has ripened!





There is much more work needing to be done and we are hoping to raise enough money to help with the cost of the rebuild, enhancements, and maintenance of The People’s Banana for both the Burn 2024 as well as the future.





100% of the proceeds will be donated towards this cause. The true intent of the project is to meaningfully give back to the community and it is with that in mind that we will be PEELeased to have you come out and support!





We have so much in store for you. It going to be BUNCHES of fun!





With a stacked lineup of DJs from all over the west coast, a vendor village to get all of your burn glam and having a mouthwatering food service by LAPeacock Events (keep an eye out for a special Banana themed dish)