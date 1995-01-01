Evening Bible Classes

Monday 4/8 - Apologetics

Gena Vitorskiy - Pastor

Word of Life Church, PA





Christian apologetics is the intellectual and spiritual discipline of defending the Christian faith through reasoned arguments and evidences. This class will address common questions that require an answer within a philosophical, historical, scientific, and theological framework.

Session 1: 6:00pm - 7:00pm - Virtual Lecture

Session 2: 7:30pm - 8:30pm - Virtual Lecture/Q&A





Tuesday 4/9 - Ministering in a Sexualized Culture

Yuliya Kunitskaya - President

My Unheard Voice Inc. Ministries





This class provides practical insight for ministering to individuals who wrestle with their sexuality and guiding those who are healing from traumatic experiences, such as abuse. Topics include understanding root causes, discussing the cultural sexual identity crisis, proper biblical counseling application, and more. Led by the president of My Unheard Voice, an organization that helps individuals recover from these experiences, predominatly in the Slavic community.

Session 1: 6:00pm - 7:00pm Lecture

Session 2: 7:30pm - 8:30pm - Lecture





Wednesday 4/10 - Manifestations of the Holy Spirit

Paul Natekin - BA Biblical Studies & Theology

Solid Foundation Church, TX





This class will focus on the manifestations of the Holy Spirit as depicted in Scripture and experienced within Christian communities. Explore biblical foundations for certain practices and discuss movements that are impacting the church today.

Session 1: 6:00pm - 7:00pm - Virtual Lecture

Session 2: 7:30pm - 8:30pm - Virtual Lecture/Q&A





Thursday 4/11 - Practical Evangelism

Michelle Heimsoth - Missionary

Christian Mission Outreach Church, IN





This class will focus on equipping believers to effectively share the Gospel. Rooted in biblical principles, it will offer insight for engaging with individuals from various backgrounds. Led by an experienced missionary of 30+ years who shares from her own journey and encounters from all around the world.

Session 1: 6:00pm - 7:00pm Lecture

Session 2: 7:30pm - 8:30pm - Lecture





Friday 4/12 - Soteriology

Dr. Oles Mironyuk - PHD/MA Ministry & Theological Studies

Fort Worth, TX





This seminar will address various aspects of salvation as revealed in Scripture. This includes discussing the progression of the act of salvation from the Old Testament into the New Testament, canon doctrine of salvation and divisive teachings surrounding this topic.

Corporate Session: 7:00pm - 9:00pm





Sunday 4/14 - Life Conference

Worship Service: 10:00am - 12:00pm - Oles Mironyuk

Worship Service: 6:00pm - 8:00pm - Oles Mironyuk



