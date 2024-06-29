The Keweenaw Community Foundation, in collaboration with Keweenaw Support 4 Healthy Minds and the Keweenaw County Sheriff Department, is hosting the Shine the Light 4 Healthy Minds 5K run/walk fair, taking place on June 29, 2024, at Eagle Harbor Township Park in Eagle Harbor, MI. The fair will begin with a 5K trail run/walk and a kids' dash, followed by the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s free public safety event. Medals will be awarded to the top three male and female 5K finishers and the top three kids' dash finishers.





The $25 registration fee for the 5k run/walk includes a t-shirt. To be guaranteed a race T-shirt, registrants must register by June 21st. Those who register after June 21st will not be guaranteed a race T-shirt.





Event Schedule

9:00 am: Racers pick up race packets and t-shirts

10:00 am: 5K race starts

Following 5K: Kids Dash starts (ages eight and under)

11:00 am - 2:00 pm: Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety event

12:00 pm: Prize Drawings





Want to show your support but don't want to join the 5k? T-shirts are available to order for $20. Limited quantities will also be available on the day of the event. (Cash or check only on race day)





Extra donations made during registration, and all proceeds from the 5k run/walk, benefit Keweenaw Support 4 Healthy Minds.





Keweenaw Support 4 Healthy Minds is a Special Project of the Keweenaw Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity. Learn more about Keweenaw Support 4 Healthy Minds and donate at www.keweenawgives.org/keweenaw-support-4-healthy-minds





https://www.facebook.com/keweenawsupport4healthyminds/

https://www.facebook.com/keweenawsheriff

https://www.facebook.com/keweenawcommunityfoundation/