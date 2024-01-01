Project Snip Payment

Moby Kit Rescue is fiercely committed to reducing homeless and companion animal overpopulation in Southcoast MA through spay and neuter initiatives. Since spaying/neutering an animal can be a costly procedure that is out-of-reach for many families, we have implemented the Project Snip program as a way to make this life-saving surgery available to more people in the community. There are many benefits of spaying/neutering your cat including fewer unwanted litters, a cleaner home, less risk of roaming, more predictable behavior and a reduced risk of cancer and pyometra in females.