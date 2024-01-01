Join Rutgers Master Gardeners and Cooperative Extension and staff from the Ducktown CDC for another FREE gardening workshop! Join us on Wednesday, July 24 at 2:00 p.m. for the first session of Junior Master Gardeners.





Junior Master Gardeners will feature four weeks of free educational programming from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on these dates:

- Wednesday, July 24 (All about flowers and sprouts)

- Wednesday, July 31 (Carnivorous plants)

- Wednesday, August 7 (Air plants)

- Wednesday, August 14 (Plant meaning and symbolism, harvest party)