Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University
Junior Master Gardeners

2200 Fairmount Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Join Rutgers Master Gardeners and Cooperative Extension and staff from the Ducktown CDC for another FREE gardening workshop! Join us on Wednesday, July 24 at 2:00 p.m. for the first session of Junior Master Gardeners.


Junior Master Gardeners will feature four weeks of free educational programming from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on these dates:

- Wednesday, July 24 (All about flowers and sprouts)

- Wednesday, July 31 (Carnivorous plants)

- Wednesday, August 7 (Air plants)

- Wednesday, August 14 (Plant meaning and symbolism, harvest party)

 

Kids who attend every session are eligible for a Junior Master Gardener pin, courtesy of Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Atlantic County.


This is a FREE event at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University. Subsidized event parking can be purchased for $4/car CASH. 

