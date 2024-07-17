Hip Pocket Billboard Auction

Official Image of the Billboard used for the 48th Season Production of A Midsummer Night's Dream. A true classic from the Bard - with a Hip Pocket Twist!
Raft Project Billboard #1
$100
Starting bid
Two signs up for auction. You are bidding on sign 1 of 2 for Raft Project
Raft Project:
Topsy-turvy upon open waters. Seeking solace from troublesome days. For want of balance and burdens unbound. Adrift upon a floating stage. Hip Pocket takes the outside inside with a newly devised work by Lake Simons and John Dyer.
Raft Project Billboard #2
$100
Starting bid
Two signs up for auction. You are bidding on sign 2 of 2 for Raft Project.
Raft Project:
Topsy-turvy upon open waters. Seeking solace from troublesome days. For want of balance and burdens unbound. Adrift upon a floating stage. Hip Pocket takes the outside inside with a newly devised work by Lake Simons and John Dyer.
Big Love Billboard #1
$100
Starting bid
Two signs up for auction. You are bidding on sign 1 of 2 for Big Love.
Big Love:
Based on the Greek play The Suppliants by Aeschylus, this masterwork is a perfect match for Hip Pocket: lyrical, sexy, beautiful, bloody, hilarious, and untamed like a free-flowing poem without rules, yet firmly anchored to a classical structure.
Big Love Billboard #2
$100
Starting bid
Two signs up for auction. You are bidding on sign 2 of 2 for Big Love.
Big Love:
Based on the Greek play The Suppliants by Aeschylus, this masterwork is a perfect match for Hip Pocket: lyrical, sexy, beautiful, bloody, hilarious, and untamed like a free-flowing poem without rules, yet firmly anchored to a classical structure.
Metamorphosis Billboard #1
$100
Starting bid
Two signs up for auction. You are bidding on sign 1 of 2 for Metamorphosis.
Metamorphosis:
A true classic from the mind of Franz Kafka. Break free from your stone-built sarcophagus, crawl amongst the carcasses, and watch restless dreams turn to waking nightmares.
Metamorphosis Billboard #2
$100
Starting bid
Two signs up for auction. You are bidding on sign 2 of 2 for Metamorphosis.
Metamorphosis:
A true classic from the mind of Franz Kafka. Break free from your stone-built sarcophagus, crawl amongst the carcasses, and watch restless dreams turn to waking nightmares.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!