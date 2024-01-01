2024 Wild Animal Baby Shower





Hundreds of orphaned and injured babies are arriving at our rehabilitation center. To honor the tradition of having a shower for the new baby, we are having a shower for all the little orphaned wild babies. You can help us save them to grow up big and strong and return to the wild.

All the proceeds go to helping the animals at All Things Wild, and you could win a wonderful prize, such as a 3-night stay at the beach, a basket crammed with goodies of your favorite wild animal, a Round Rock Staycation, a bottle of expensive vodka, or a day at Sea World and the Zoo in San Antonio!