Atwater Village Events

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Atwater Village Events

About this raffle

34th Annual Atwater Village Tree Lighting

The Ultimate Wellness Reset
$5

Value: ~$2,125
Includes:

  • Heartbeat House — 1-year membership ($1700 value)
  • Resting Witch Facials — $275 GC
  • Block Shop robe
  • Dresscue — $50 Gift card
  • The Runway — $100 Gift card

A full year of rejuvenation — fitness, facials, fashion, and total mind-body reset.

The Fit & Glow Wellness Basket
$5

Value: ~appx $1000
Includes:

  • LM Fitness — 2-month membership
  • Doll Face Skincare — $500 Gift card + product package
  • Block Shop robe
  • Hat + 2 pairs of socks from Left Bank
  • Dresscue — $50 Gift card
  • The Runway — $100 Gift card

Glow from the inside out — premium skincare, fitness, and cozy style essentials.


The Adventure Experience Package
$5

Value: ~$1,400
Includes:

  • E-Bike Tours LA — Ride for 6 valued at $1050
  • Coming In Hot — $250 Gift card for 10-pack of classes
  • The Juice — 6-pack juice Gift card
  • Hugo’s Tacos — $25 Gift card
  • Vince’s Market — 2 t-shirts

Sunshine, adventure, and good vibes — the perfect outdoor SoCal experience.

Young Creators Music & Arts Bundle
$5

Value: ~$1,500
Includes:

  • Beat Junkies — Youth Intro to DJ course
  • Pacific School of Music — 4 lessons
  • Kid Row — 2 gift cards
  • Potted — $50 Gift card

Inspire creativity — the ultimate music & arts starter kit for young performers.

Kids Holiday Fun Pack
$5

Value: ~$1,250–$1,350
Includes:

  • Bob Baker Marionette Theater — 4 tickets
  • Aquarium of the Pacific — 2 tickets
  • Hello Earth Club — book + hat
  • Friends of Atwater — merch bundle
  • Yolk — $100 Gift card
  • Kid Row — $195 Gift card
  • Oui Smile — $500 children’s dentistry package
  • Vince’s Market — hoodie
  • Racket Doctor — hoodie + tennis gear
  • Evolve Soccer - 1 month soccer lessons

Holiday magic for kids — outings, learning, cozy gear, and family-friendly fun.

Dinner, Drinks & Dining Night Out
$5

Value: ~$1,300
Includes:

  • Momed — $250 Gift card
  • Spina — $150 Gift card
  • Salazar — $100 Gift card
  • Hugo’s Tacos — $25 Gift card
  • Nico’s Bottle Shop — wine (21+)
  • All’Acqua — $250 Gift card
  • Dune — $250 Gift card
  • Bar Sinizki — $250 Gift card

An Atwater feast — dine, sip, savor, repeat. The ultimate neighborhood date-night.

Glow-Up & Glam Portrait Package
$5

Value: ~$1,450
Includes:

  • Jenn Spain Photography — $500 session
  • Los Feliz Med Spa — $250 Gift card
  • Bunda — $500 fitness package
  • Dresscue — $50 Gift card
  • The Runway — $100 Gift Card
  • Healthy Spot - Basket of Dog Supplies and Services worth $150 (get your companion a glow up too!)

Your best self — fitness, beauty, and a professional photoshoot to top it off.

The “Pot & Potted” Holiday Basket (21+)
$5

Value: ~$850
Includes:

  • Stash Dash — 10 × $50 Gift cards ($500) (21+)
  • Potted — $100 GC
  • Potted — two plantings

For plant lovers… and “plant lovers.” Grow something beautiful this season. Note: Stash Dash is a cannabis business

Parent & Kid Essentials
$5

Value: ~$300–$350
Includes:

  • Happiest Baby — two SNOObies
  • Kid Row — $195 GC
  • Yolk — $100 GC
  • Two months of kids yoga @ Coming In Hot ($250 value)
  • Dresscue - $50 Gift card

Sweet sleep, stylish essentials, and calm for parents and their little ones.

Robert Szot Artist — Original + Student Work
$10

Value: $3,000 total

Includes:

  • Robert Szot Original Artwork — 18" x 12" framed mixed media on paper (valued at $2,300)
  • Robert Szot Student Work — 18" x 12" framed mixed media on paper (valued at $700)

A rare opportunity to take home two framed mixed media works connected to renowned artist Robert Szot. This exclusive artist basket includes one original Szot piece and one framed student work selected by the artist. A stunning pair for collectors or anyone looking to bring museum-quality art into their home.


📌 IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT DRAW DATES

The following three premium baskets will be drawn after the main raffle:

  • Robert Szot Artist — Original + Student Work
  • The Marías 🎶 Basket 1: “Cariño”
  • Melt for The Marías

🗓 Draw Date: December 20, 2025
⏰ Ticket Sales Close: December 19, 2025 at 6:00 PM PST

Because the other raffle baskets close earlier (on December 7), you may receive a notification that “the raffle has closed.” This does NOT apply to the three baskets listed above.
These baskets will continue selling tickets until December 19.

Good luck — and thank you for supporting the Atwater Village Tree Lighting! 🌲✨

Chick-fil-A Meal Cards for a Year (for 2)
$5

Value: $1,366

Includes:

  • Chick-fil-A Meal Cards for a Full Year (104 cards — enough for two people)
  • 33oz Chick-fil-A Tumbler
  • Fuzzy Cow Socks
  • Chick-fil-A Blanket
  • Chick-fil-A Journal
  • Chick-fil-A Plush Cow
  • Chick-fil-A Holiday Ornament

A full year of Chick-fil-A meals plus cozy merch — the ultimate prize for any CFA fan!

Laughs & Lager Basket
$5

Value: $1,300


Includes:
- $500 Don’t Tell Comedy Gift Certificate
- Private Brewery Tour for 4 at Paperback Brewing Co. (valued at $600)
-$100 HomeState Gift Card
& Merchandise


A night of laughs, craft beer, and delicious tacos — the ultimate LA outing for friends!

The Marias 🎶 Basket 1: “Cariño”
$2

Includes:
Signed Vinyl – Cinema (Maria & Josh)
Signed Vinyl – Submarine (Maria & Josh)
White Tee – Size Small
Long Sleeve White Tee – Size Small
Signed + Framed Photo of María singing “Sienna” (her most beloved track—this is a showstopper!)


A dreamy collector’s bundle for true fans of The Marías — featuring TWO signed vinyl records and a stunning framed signed photo of María performing “Sienna,”.

Maria and Josh love Atwater Village, and Josh’s recording studio — where they recorded Superclean Vol. 1 & 2 — is right here in the neighborhood.


📌 IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT DRAW DATES

The following three baskets will be drawn after the main raffle:

  • Robert Szot Artist — Original + Student Work
  • The Marías 🎶 Basket 1: “Cariño”
  • Melt for The Marías

🗓 Draw Date: December 20, 2025
⏰ Ticket Sales Close: December 19, 2025 at 6:00 PM PST

Because the other raffle baskets close earlier (on December 7), you may receive a notification that “the raffle has closed.” This does NOT apply to the three baskets listed above.
These baskets will continue selling tickets until December 19.

Good luck — and thank you for supporting the Atwater Village Tree Lighting! 🌲✨

Melt for The Marias
$2

🎶 Basket 2: “Hush

Includes:
Signed Vinyl – Not For Radio (María’s solo album)
Black Tee – Size Small
White Hoodie – Size Medium
Bonus: Submarine Tote Bag


A sleek, high-style bundle featuring María’s signed solo album and cozy fan-favorite merch — perfect for anyone who loves the moodier, vibier side of The Marías.


Maria and Josh love Atwater Village, and Josh’s recording studio — where they recorded Superclean Vol. 1 & 2 — is right here in the neighborhood.


Melt for The Marias


📌 IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT DRAW DATES

The following three baskets will be drawn after the main raffle:

  • Robert Szot Artist — Original + Student Work
  • The Marías 🎶 Basket 1: “Cariño”
  • Melt for The Marías

🗓 Draw Date: December 20, 2025
⏰ Ticket Sales Close: December 19, 2025 at 6:00 PM PST

Because the other raffle baskets close earlier (on December 7), you may receive a notification that “the raffle has closed.” This does NOT apply to the three baskets listed above.
These baskets will continue selling tickets until December 19.

Good luck — and thank you for supporting the Atwater Village Tree Lighting! 🌲✨

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