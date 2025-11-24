34th Annual Atwater Village Tree Lighting

Value: $3,000 total

Includes:

Robert Szot Original Artwork — 18" x 12" framed mixed media on paper (valued at $2,300 )

Robert Szot Student Work — 18" x 12" framed mixed media on paper (valued at $700 )

A rare opportunity to take home two framed mixed media works connected to renowned artist Robert Szot. This exclusive artist basket includes one original Szot piece and one framed student work selected by the artist. A stunning pair for collectors or anyone looking to bring museum-quality art into their home.





📌 IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT DRAW DATES

The following three premium baskets will be drawn after the main raffle:

Robert Szot Artist — Original + Student Work

The Marías 🎶 Basket 1: “Cariño”

Melt for The Marías

🗓 Draw Date: December 20, 2025

⏰ Ticket Sales Close: December 19, 2025 at 6:00 PM PST

Because the other raffle baskets close earlier (on December 7), you may receive a notification that “the raffle has closed.” This does NOT apply to the three baskets listed above.

These baskets will continue selling tickets until December 19.

Good luck — and thank you for supporting the Atwater Village Tree Lighting! 🌲✨