34th Annual Atwater Village Tree Lighting

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About this raffle
Value: ~$2,125
Includes:
A full year of rejuvenation — fitness, facials, fashion, and total mind-body reset.
Value: ~appx $1000
Includes:
Glow from the inside out — premium skincare, fitness, and cozy style essentials.
Value: ~$1,400
Includes:
Sunshine, adventure, and good vibes — the perfect outdoor SoCal experience.
Value: ~$1,500
Includes:
Inspire creativity — the ultimate music & arts starter kit for young performers.
Value: ~$1,250–$1,350
Includes:
Holiday magic for kids — outings, learning, cozy gear, and family-friendly fun.
Value: ~$1,300
Includes:
An Atwater feast — dine, sip, savor, repeat. The ultimate neighborhood date-night.
Value: ~$1,450
Includes:
Your best self — fitness, beauty, and a professional photoshoot to top it off.
Value: ~$850
Includes:
For plant lovers… and “plant lovers.” Grow something beautiful this season. Note: Stash Dash is a cannabis business
Value: ~$300–$350
Includes:
Sweet sleep, stylish essentials, and calm for parents and their little ones.
Value: $3,000 total
A rare opportunity to take home two framed mixed media works connected to renowned artist Robert Szot. This exclusive artist basket includes one original Szot piece and one framed student work selected by the artist. A stunning pair for collectors or anyone looking to bring museum-quality art into their home.
The following three premium baskets will be drawn after the main raffle:
🗓 Draw Date: December 20, 2025
⏰ Ticket Sales Close: December 19, 2025 at 6:00 PM PST
Because the other raffle baskets close earlier (on December 7), you may receive a notification that “the raffle has closed.” This does NOT apply to the three baskets listed above.
These baskets will continue selling tickets until December 19.
Good luck — and thank you for supporting the Atwater Village Tree Lighting! 🌲✨
Value: $1,366
A full year of Chick-fil-A meals plus cozy merch — the ultimate prize for any CFA fan!
Value: $1,300
Includes:
- $500 Don’t Tell Comedy Gift Certificate
- Private Brewery Tour for 4 at Paperback Brewing Co. (valued at $600)
-$100 HomeState Gift Card
& Merchandise
A night of laughs, craft beer, and delicious tacos — the ultimate LA outing for friends!
Includes:
✨ Signed Vinyl – Cinema (Maria & Josh)
✨ Signed Vinyl – Submarine (Maria & Josh)
✨ White Tee – Size Small
✨ Long Sleeve White Tee – Size Small
✨ Signed + Framed Photo of María singing “Sienna” (her most beloved track—this is a showstopper!)
A dreamy collector’s bundle for true fans of The Marías — featuring TWO signed vinyl records and a stunning framed signed photo of María performing “Sienna,”.
Maria and Josh love Atwater Village, and Josh’s recording studio — where they recorded Superclean Vol. 1 & 2 — is right here in the neighborhood.
The following three baskets will be drawn after the main raffle:
🗓 Draw Date: December 20, 2025
⏰ Ticket Sales Close: December 19, 2025 at 6:00 PM PST
Because the other raffle baskets close earlier (on December 7), you may receive a notification that “the raffle has closed.” This does NOT apply to the three baskets listed above.
These baskets will continue selling tickets until December 19.
Good luck — and thank you for supporting the Atwater Village Tree Lighting! 🌲✨
🎶 Basket 2: “Hush”
Includes:
✨ Signed Vinyl – Not For Radio (María’s solo album)
✨ Black Tee – Size Small
✨ White Hoodie – Size Medium
✨ Bonus: Submarine Tote Bag
A sleek, high-style bundle featuring María’s signed solo album and cozy fan-favorite merch — perfect for anyone who loves the moodier, vibier side of The Marías.
Maria and Josh love Atwater Village, and Josh’s recording studio — where they recorded Superclean Vol. 1 & 2 — is right here in the neighborhood.
Melt for The Marias
The following three baskets will be drawn after the main raffle:
🗓 Draw Date: December 20, 2025
⏰ Ticket Sales Close: December 19, 2025 at 6:00 PM PST
Because the other raffle baskets close earlier (on December 7), you may receive a notification that “the raffle has closed.” This does NOT apply to the three baskets listed above.
These baskets will continue selling tickets until December 19.
Good luck — and thank you for supporting the Atwater Village Tree Lighting! 🌲✨
$
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