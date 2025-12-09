34th Annual Atwater Village Tree Lighting - Post Event Raffle

Value: $3,000 total

Includes:

Robert Szot Original Artwork — 18" x 12" framed mixed media on paper (valued at $2,300 )

Robert Szot Student Work — 18" x 12" framed mixed media on paper (valued at $700 )

A rare opportunity to take home two framed mixed media works connected to renowned artist Robert Szot. This exclusive artist basket includes one original Szot piece and one framed student work selected by the artist. A stunning pair for collectors or anyone looking to bring museum-quality art into their home.

* Atwater Village Events is a volunteer-run nonprofit. All raffle proceeds help keep the Atwater Village Tree Lighting Festival free for our community and support inclusive programming that celebrates the diversity of our neighborhood.

* Winners located outside the Los Angeles Metro area will be responsible for arranging and covering shipping costs.





📌 IMPORTANT UPDATE & DRAW DATE INFORMATION

The Tree Lighting Festival has ended, but this premium artist basket is still open! We have created a new Zeffy raffle page to continue ticket sales through December 19, 2025 at 6:00 PM PST.

🗓 Draw Date: December 20, 2025

⏰ Ticket Sales Close: December 19, 2025 at 6:00 PM PST

All tickets purchased prior to the event (on the original raffle page) will automatically be included in the final drawing.

No action is needed — every previously purchased ticket remains valid and will be combined with new entries for the December 20 drawing.

Thank you for supporting the Atwater Village Tree Lighting Festival — and good luck! 🌲✨