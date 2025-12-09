Atwater Village Events

About this raffle

34th Annual Atwater Village Tree Lighting - Post Event Raffle

Robert Szot Artist — Original + Student Work
$10

Value: $3,000 total

Includes:

  • Robert Szot Original Artwork — 18" x 12" framed mixed media on paper (valued at $2,300)
  • Robert Szot Student Work — 18" x 12" framed mixed media on paper (valued at $700)

A rare opportunity to take home two framed mixed media works connected to renowned artist Robert Szot. This exclusive artist basket includes one original Szot piece and one framed student work selected by the artist. A stunning pair for collectors or anyone looking to bring museum-quality art into their home.

* Atwater Village Events is a volunteer-run nonprofit. All raffle proceeds help keep the Atwater Village Tree Lighting Festival free for our community and support inclusive programming that celebrates the diversity of our neighborhood.

* Winners located outside the Los Angeles Metro area will be responsible for arranging and covering shipping costs.


📌 IMPORTANT UPDATE & DRAW DATE INFORMATION

The Tree Lighting Festival has ended, but this premium artist basket is still open! We have created a new Zeffy raffle page to continue ticket sales through December 19, 2025 at 6:00 PM PST.

🗓 Draw Date: December 20, 2025

⏰ Ticket Sales Close: December 19, 2025 at 6:00 PM PST

All tickets purchased prior to the event (on the original raffle page) will automatically be included in the final drawing.
No action is needed — every previously purchased ticket remains valid and will be combined with new entries for the December 20 drawing.

Thank you for supporting the Atwater Village Tree Lighting Festival — and good luck! 🌲✨

The Marias 🎶 Basket 1: “Cariño”
$2

Includes:
Signed Vinyl – Cinema (Maria & Josh)
Signed Vinyl – Submarine (Maria & Josh)
White Tee – Size Small
Long Sleeve White Tee – Size Small
Signed + Framed Photo of María singing “Sienna” (her most beloved track—this is a showstopper!)


A dreamy collector’s bundle for true fans of The Marías — featuring TWO signed vinyl records and a stunning framed signed photo of María performing “Sienna,”.

Maria and Josh love Atwater Village, and Josh’s recording studio — where they recorded Superclean Vol. 1 & 2 — is right here in the neighborhood.

Melt for The Marias
$2

🎶 Basket 2: “Hush

Includes:
Signed Vinyl – Not For Radio (María’s solo album)
Black Tee – Size Small
Hoodie – Size Medium
Bonus: Submarine Tote Bag


A sleek, high-style bundle featuring María’s signed solo album and cozy fan-favorite merch — perfect for anyone who loves the moodier, vibier side of The Marías.


Maria and Josh love Atwater Village, and Josh’s recording studio — where they recorded Superclean Vol. 1 & 2 — is right here in the neighborhood.

