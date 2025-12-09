34th Annual Atwater Village Tree Lighting - Post Event Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Value: $3,000 total
A rare opportunity to take home two framed mixed media works connected to renowned artist Robert Szot. This exclusive artist basket includes one original Szot piece and one framed student work selected by the artist. A stunning pair for collectors or anyone looking to bring museum-quality art into their home.
* Atwater Village Events is a volunteer-run nonprofit. All raffle proceeds help keep the Atwater Village Tree Lighting Festival free for our community and support inclusive programming that celebrates the diversity of our neighborhood.
* Winners located outside the Los Angeles Metro area will be responsible for arranging and covering shipping costs.
The Tree Lighting Festival has ended, but this premium artist basket is still open! We have created a new Zeffy raffle page to continue ticket sales through December 19, 2025 at 6:00 PM PST.
All tickets purchased prior to the event (on the original raffle page) will automatically be included in the final drawing.
No action is needed — every previously purchased ticket remains valid and will be combined with new entries for the December 20 drawing.
Thank you for supporting the Atwater Village Tree Lighting Festival — and good luck! 🌲✨
Includes:
✨ Signed Vinyl – Cinema (Maria & Josh)
✨ Signed Vinyl – Submarine (Maria & Josh)
✨ White Tee – Size Small
✨ Long Sleeve White Tee – Size Small
✨ Signed + Framed Photo of María singing “Sienna” (her most beloved track—this is a showstopper!)
A dreamy collector’s bundle for true fans of The Marías — featuring TWO signed vinyl records and a stunning framed signed photo of María performing “Sienna,”.
Maria and Josh love Atwater Village, and Josh’s recording studio — where they recorded Superclean Vol. 1 & 2 — is right here in the neighborhood.
🎶 Basket 2: “Hush”
Includes:
✨ Signed Vinyl – Not For Radio (María’s solo album)
✨ Black Tee – Size Small
✨ Hoodie – Size Medium
✨ Bonus: Submarine Tote Bag
A sleek, high-style bundle featuring María’s signed solo album and cozy fan-favorite merch — perfect for anyone who loves the moodier, vibier side of The Marías.
Maria and Josh love Atwater Village, and Josh’s recording studio — where they recorded Superclean Vol. 1 & 2 — is right here in the neighborhood.
