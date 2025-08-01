34th Annual LAX Kiwanis Scholarship Golf Tournament

3901 Lampson Ave

Seal Beach, CA 90740, USA

Helicopter Ball Drop Raffle Experience
$20

Gives you a chance to win some great cash prizes ($750, $500, and $250) and other VIP item prizes!

Mulligans (3 for $30)
$30

Need a couple of do-overs out on the course? Buy 3 Mulligans for $30 to support your team.

Buy A Drive ($40 per Foursome)
$40

Want a strategic advantage to help your team go for 1st Place? Turn the long Par 5 into a 150 yard Par 5! Eagle Time!

Putting Contest (1 Putt for $10)
$10

All it takes is 1 shot to win a prize! It's really simple. Step up, swing your putter, and if your ball hits a prize, you win!


Putting Contest (3 Putts for $25)
$25

Want to try and win more than one prize? Consider the better value 3 Putts for $25! Everything from gift cards to bottles of booze!

Beat the Pro Game #1
$20

Get your ball closer than Matt's (the Pro), get two free balls in the helicopter ball drop!

Beat the Pro Game #2
$50

If one player in your group gets closer to the pin than the pro (Matt Ross), everyone wins! Each golfer will get a helicopter ball drop entry!

