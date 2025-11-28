University of South Carolina Naval ROTC Alumni Association

34th Annual USC NROTC Alumni Association Golf Tournament

3652 Inchon Rd

Columbia, SC 29207

Individual Player
$125

Single Player Registration

Tee or Green Sponsor
$150

Business name or family name printed on a sign and posted on the green or by the tee.

Blue and Gold Sponsor
$500

Includes golf package for 4 players PLUS your business name, family name or team name will be displayed on the course.

Senior Midshipmen Team Sponsor
$500

Help our Senior Midshipmen enjoy playing in the annual golf tournament. Your sponsorship allows a team of 4 Senior Midshipmen to register and you will get a sponsorship sign with your family or business name place on a tee or green.

Garnet and Black Sponsorship
$625

Includes golf package for 4 players, 2 mulligans per player, sponsorship of one hole (display of business name, family name or team name on a sign at the tee or green)

Event Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes a golf package for 8 players (2 teams), 2 mulligans per player, sponsorship of one hole (display of business name, family name or team name on a sign at the tee or green)

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$400

Sponsor the beverage cart! Your sponsorship will allow the Alumni Association to purchase Gatorade, water, soda, beer, seltzers and other beverages. You will receive a sponsor sign on the green or tee.

Lunchbox Sponsor
$500

You donation will go towards purchasing box lunches for the golfers and workers. You will receive a sponsor sign on a tee or green of your choice.

BBQ Meal Sponsor
$1,000

Help the Alumni Association cover the costs of the post tournament BBQ meal! You will be recognized with your name or business name on a sign posted at the tee or green of your choice!

Individual Registration on a Sponsored Team
Free

Please provide player information if you are part of a Sponsored Team and the Team Sponsor paid the entry fee.

