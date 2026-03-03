Thrive Learning Center

Thrive Learning Center

3/5 Rubio's TH Lunch!!

Classic Chicken Burrito
$11

Grilled chicken with pinto beans, cheese, Mexican rice, salsa fresca, & chipotle lime creama. Served with tortilla chips.

Chopped Salad with Chicken
$12

chicken served with cheese, tortilla strips, salsa fresca, cabbage & romaine with chipotle ranch dressing.

Classic Taco Trio
$12

Mix & match three of the classic Chicken or Steak tacos


Tacos: choice of meat served on corn tortilla w/guac, salsa fresca, cheese, lettuce blend and chipotle lime creama

Baja Grill Chicken Burrito
$12

grilled chicken, melted cheese, hand-smashed guacamole and salsa fresca - served w/tortilla chips.

Bean & Cheese Burrito
$11

signature 'no-fried' pinto beans w/a blend of cheeses and mild salsa wrapped in tortilla. served w/tortilla chips

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!