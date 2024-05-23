Remembering Don Pedro Historical Event

Remembering Don Pedro brought to you by the Boricua Community Building Center





Event Details:

- Date: May 23, 2024

- Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

- Location: The Brightside Tavern, 141 Bright St, Jersey City, NJ





"Remembering Don Pedro," is a special event on May 23, 2023, from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM at The Brightside Tavern, 141 Bright St, Jersey City, NJ.





This event, honoring the legacy of Dr. Pedro Albizu Campos, will feature several award winning Boricua writers, film makers, artists, poets, creatives, and an brief historical documentary about Puerto Rico.





Proceeds from the event will go to restore a school in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico, turning it into a mental health treatment facility. Plans include food programs, educational services, and life skills development.





For more information and to RSVP, visit https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/35011d86-66f9-4019-838f-3ab2ff18abe3





Attendees can enjoy food and drinks for purchase. RSVP with a $50 donation for a free autographed book of 𝘝𝘐𝘋𝘈 𝘠 𝘏𝘈𝘊𝘐𝘌𝘕𝘋𝘈: 𝘛𝘏𝘌 𝘓𝘐𝘍𝘌 𝘈𝘕𝘋 𝘓𝘌𝘎𝘈𝘊𝘠 𝘖𝘍 𝘋𝘙. 𝘗𝘌𝘋𝘙𝘖 𝘈𝘓𝘉𝘐𝘡𝘜 𝘊𝘈𝘔𝘗𝘖𝘚 by 𝘈𝘯𝘥𝘳𝘦 𝘓𝘦𝘦 𝘔𝘶ñ𝘪𝘻





Highlights:

⚫ BOOK SIGNING

⭐Andre Lee Muñiz, Award-Winning Writer of "Vida y Hacienda: The Life and Legacy of Dr. Pedro Albizu Campos"





⚫FEATURE FILM

⭐"Colonization to Extinction"

Award-Winning Documentary about the Rich History of Puerto Rico & the United States





⚫MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

⭐Exclusive Performance by KIBOHITI 7tribes

Jersey City's Hip Hop Artist (available on Pandora)

⭐NJ Bomba Collective





⚫ART SHOWCASE

⭐"Coconut Mask" Collection Showcase

Featuring Artist BebeBambu in a Special Performance





⚫SPOKEN WORD BY LOCAL POETs

⭐Chrissy J. Caraballo @_mrscaraballo (debut)

⭐RescuePoetix @rescuepoetix

⭐Pudge the Poet @pudgethepoet





Event Info:

- Date & Time: Thursday, May 23rd, 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

- Location: The Brightside Tavern, 141 Bright St, Jersey City, NJ





Food & Drinks:

Delicious bites and refreshing drinks will be available for purchase throughout the evening.





RSVP:

Secure your spot by RSVPing with a tax-deductible donation of $50. As a thank you, receive a free autographed book from the author.





Proceeds:

All proceeds from this event will support OCHO 501(c)(3), a public charity dedicated to making a difference.





Don't miss this opportunity to delve into Puerto Rico's rich history and culture. Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Boricua Community

Center's "Remembering Don Pedro" event!