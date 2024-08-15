East Jackson Elementary Parent Teacher Community Organization
About this event
Popcorn Fridays
1 Bag per Friday*
$12
*Pay $12 now. Student automatically gets 1 bag of popcorn every Friday for the school year. No refunds if student is absent or if school has a 2 hour delay or cancelation.
1 Bag per Friday & $4 Teacher Donation*
$16
*Pay $16 now. Student automatically gets 1 bag of popcorn every Friday for the school year. No refunds if student is absent or if school has a 2 hour delay or cancelation. Your student’s teacher receives the extra $4 on their designated Popcorn Friday day.
