Brothers of the Gavel Lottery Giveaway Drawing

"Empowering communities through generosity, our mission is to uplift education and nourish spirits. Join us in supporting our 'Adopt a Teacher Drive' for the upcoming school year and our heartwarming 'Thanksgiving Day Feeding' initiative. Your participation in our giveaway not only promises excitement but also fuels impactful change, ensuring brighter futures for both educators and families in need. Together, let's make a difference that truly matters."





Ticket Selections:

One Ticket - $5.00

Three Tickets - $10.00

Five Tickets - $15.00

Ten Tickets - $20.00

All Donators will have their name entered as many times as they have tickets.

Thanks for all your support!











